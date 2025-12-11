Just imagine, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir, the most powerful man in the country, standing before a group of clerics, not giving them orders, but seeking their support. Meanwhile, across the border in Afghanistan, 2,000 mullahs from all 34 provinces have gathered with a stern message: prepare for a holy war against Pakistan.

This isn't just two conferences. This is a battle of fatwas that will decide Pakistan's survival.

Munir's Desperate Plea: When The Army Begs Mullahs

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At Islamabad's National Ulema Conference, Munir made three shocking admissions that expose Pakistan's internal collapse:

He pleaded with mullahs to preach national unity, because Pakistan is fracturing from within. Mosques must now do what the army cannot: hold the country together.

He declared that only the state can announce jihad, not groups like TTP or TLP, a direct confession that extremist organizations have hijacked religious authority from the state.

He begged ulemas to stop Pakistanis from joining rebel groups attacking the army, meaning Pakistan's own citizens are turning against Munir's forces.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif echoed the desperation: "Help us convince separatists. Preach unity. Save Pakistan's economy." When a nation's PM and Army Chief must grovel before mullahs, the writing is on the wall.

Why This Panic? TTP's Rocket Hell

Fresh footage shows TTP militants obliterating Pakistani army vehicles with rocket launchers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Thousands of Taliban fighters are pouring across mountain passes into Pakistan. The army that once controlled everything now controls nothing.

Afghanistan's Counterstrike: The Real Ulema Conference

While Munir begged in Islamabad, Kabul unleashed its response. Over 2,000 religious scholars from Afghanistan's 34 provinces issued three devastating declarations:

Defending Afghanistan and the Taliban rule is every citizen's religious duty



Fighting any foreign aggression is sacred jihad, a direct warning to Pakistan



Any Pakistani attack will face consequences it cannot imagine.

This wasn't a conference. This was a religious mobilization order. Every Afghan is now spiritually authorized to wage holy war against Pakistan.

The Verdict: Pakistan Has Already Lost

Munir faces enemies on all fronts: TTP rockets from within, Taliban declarations from Afghanistan, and Pakistani mullahs who despise his American ties.