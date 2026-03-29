Pakistan's awkward moment on global stage: Pak FM Ishaq Dar slips at an official event, video goes viral

Pakistan found itself in an awkward spotlight after a video showing its Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar slipping and falling during an official event went viral on social media, drawing widespread reactions online.

Dar reportedly tripped while receiving Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. On platforms like X, users from across the world reacted to the incident.

The episode took place during a formal event, where Ishaq Dar was seen walking towards a carpet before losing his balance and falling to the ground. Officials present at the venue quickly rushed to assist him, helping him get back on his feet within moments.

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According to a report by Firstpost, the incident occurred at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

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While the minister continued with the event, the brief moment was captured on camera and soon spread across social media platforms, with users sharing clips and reactions.

The video has since garnered significant attention, with many commenting on the unexpected nature of the incident.

As the clip continues to circulate, its viral momentum highlights how quickly such moments can capture global attention. Within a short span, the video flooded platforms like X, turning into a viral clip.

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