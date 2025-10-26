Pakistan’s ugliest truth has finally come to light and it’s nothing short of devastating. While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir wine and dine in Islamabad’s corridors of power, a horrifying reality looms in Sindh: 1.3 million children, some as young as five, are trapped in the nightmare of modern-day slavery.

They work their tiny hands raw, their childhoods slipping away with every exhausting day.

This isn’t a distant tragedy. It’s Pakistan’s darkest secret, hidden in plain sight. For the first time in three decades, the Sindh Child Labour Survey 2023–2024, conducted by the provincial Labour Department in collaboration with UNICEF, has laid bare a crisis so vast, so brutal, it shames the entire nation.

Two-Thirds Trapped in Fields of Misery

The numbers are soul-crushing. Out of 1.3 million child labourers, nearly 65 per cent, almost two out of every three, are slaving away in Pakistan’s agricultural fields, under a scorching sun that burns through their youth.

Another 12.4 per cent work in manufacturing units, inhaling toxic fumes and operating deadly machines, while 10.8 per cent stand behind shop counters when they should be sitting behind school desks.

The survey shows that one in ten children in Sindh, aged 5 to 17, are in child labour. Boys are hit hardest at 13.7 per cent, compared to 6.6 per cent for girls. In some districts, the situation is almost apocalyptic. In Sujawal, 35 per cent of children work, and in Tharparkar, one in four. These places have become graveyards of childhood.

Danger, Death, and Daily Despair

For half the working children aged 10–17, the workplace itself is a threat to their lives. They carry crushing loads that bend their growing spines (29.8 per cent), labour in extreme heat that would break grown men (28.1 per cent), and face physical or verbal abuse (17.5 per cent). Almost 44 per cent reported exhaustion or injuries, their small bodies giving up before they ever had the chance to grow strong.

Education Destroyed, Futures Stolen

The toll on education is catastrophic. Only 41.2 per cent of working children go to school, compared to 69.9 per cent of those who don’t work. Among teenagers aged 14–17, that number falls to a shocking 29.1 per cent. Pakistan isn’t just failing its children, it’s dismantling their futures, one stolen school day at a time.

The Vicious Grip of Poverty

Behind every child labourer is a family crushed by poverty. Nearly 44 per cent of parents said they send their children to work to support family income. Among the poorest families, one in three has at least one working child.

Even families receiving help under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have higher child labour rates, proof that Pakistan’s welfare system is little more than a cruel illusion.

Elite Comfort, Children’s Suffering

Sindh Labour Secretary Asadullah Ebro says the government will strengthen child protection laws. But words mean nothing when 1.3 million children are still in chains. While Shehbaz Sharif entertains foreign dignitaries and Asim Munir showcases military power, the children of Sindh toil in fields and factories, invisible, voiceless, and forgotten.

A Nation’s Shame

Pakistan’s children deserve classrooms filled with laughter, not factories filled with tears. They deserve the right to play, not the burden to survive. Until Pakistan’s leaders treat this as the national emergency it truly is, the darkness will only spread.

This is Pakistan’s darkest secret. And now, the world knows.

(With IANS Inputs)