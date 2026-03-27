Pakistan's double-game: Mediator for US-Iran but villain for Afghanistan?

Pakistan has emerged as a mediator in the ongoing US-Iran conflict, while its own tensions with Afghanistan remain unresolved.

According to IANS, reports suggest that Islamabad is facilitating backchannel talks between Washington and Tehran to avert a broader regional war.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that Iran had sought a seven-day pause on American strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, but he decided to extend the window to 10 days, pushing the deadline to April 6.

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As per ANI, speaking to Fox News, Trump said that Iran had approached his administration requesting more time as part of the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two sides amid the conflict.

"They said to me very nicely, through my people, 'Could we have more time?' Because we're talking about tomorrow night, which is pretty quick, and if they don't do what they have to do, I will knock out their power plants," Trump stated.

Elaborating on his decision, Trump added, "They asked for seven, and I said, 'I'm going to give you 10,' because they gave me ships."

Trump had announced a pause in strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure following "productive" indirect diplomacy routed through Pakistan, alongside Turkiye and Egypt.

Islamabad thus intends to position itself as the lead intermediary, with proposals to host direct talks involving government representatives from the US and Iran.

Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions

It is noteworthy that Pakistan's eagerness to mediate in the US-Iran war, despite its ongoing conflict with Afghanistan, stems from urgent strategic, economic, and reputational needs.

This move could allow Islamabad to project itself as a responsible global player amid its own regional crisis.

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif have reportedly presented Islamabad as a neutral venue.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Afghanistan are witnessing escalating tensions, with airstrikes hitting several Afghan cities, including the capital, killing many.

Recently, it reportedly killed around 400 individuals in a Kabul drug rehabilitation centre bombing.

The Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict roots in the disputed over-2,600-km Durand Line border, which Kabul rejects as a colonial division of Pashtun lands.

Pakistan, as per IANS, accuses the Taliban of failing 2021 Doha pledges to curb terror groups allegedly using Afghan land, prompting reprisals like air strikes on perceived militant infrastructure.

A brief clash in 2025 killed 17 civilians before a Qatar-Turkiye mediated ceasefire in October, but fighting resumed.

The breakdowns in Afghanistan-Pakistan ties stem from mistrust and sovereignty claims, leaving hundreds dead in weeks of fighting.

Thus, Pakistan's mediator role in the Iran conflict reveals a diplomacy of desperation of the Shehbaz government. Islamabad’s role as a mediator in US-Iran tensions cannot wash away its sins of harbouring terrorists and perpetrating attacks against innocents in Afghanistan.

(with agencies' inputs)

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