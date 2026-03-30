'Pakistan's forums are...': Iran's fresh claim after Islamabad's bid for mediation in Middle East war

US-Iran war: Iran has denied any involvement in Pakistan-led talks amid its ongoing conflict with Washington. This comes after Islamabad had claimed that it was prepared to host talks between the United States and Iran to address the tensions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai on Monday stated that there have been no direct talks with the US; only "excessive, unreasonable" demands have been passed on through intermediaries.

The Consulate also said that Pakistan's forums are its own, and Iran did not participate in them.

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"Iran FM Spox: No direct US talks; only excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries. US "diplomacy" flips constantly; our stance is clear," the post read.

"Pakistan's forums are their own; we didn't participate. Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it!" it added.

#Iran FM Spox: No direct US talks; only excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries.#US "diplomacy" flips constantly; our stance is clear.



Pakistan's forums are their own; we didn't participate.



Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it!#War pic.twitter.com/o9NDkZAAqN — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) March 30, 2026

Trump claims progress in indirect Iran talks via Pakistan

In another development, US President Donald Trump has claimed that indirect negotiations between the US and Iran, facilitated by Pakistani intermediaries, are making "progress," according to ANI, the Financial Times reported.

Speaking about the ongoing backchannel diplomacy, Trump said talks are underway through Pakistani "emissaries", though he declined to provide specific details when asked whether a ceasefire deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be reached in the coming days, as reported by the Financial Times on Sunday (local time).

Meanwhile, Islamabad has emerged as a mediator amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US, even as Pakistan itself remains engaged in a conflict with Afghanistan.

(with agencies' inputs)

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