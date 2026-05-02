Pakistan's govt unmasked? 'We are not like India': Pak minister points to New Delhi's success while admitting zero strategic oil reserve | VIDEO

A clip of Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik from an interview is going viral on social media. In the video, the minister is seen admitting that the country lacks “strategic oil reserves.” The remark comes as oil prices have surged to USD 126 per barrel, the highest level since 2022, amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview with Samaa TV, Pakistan Petroleum Minister Malik admitted that Islamabad possesses only a few days of crude supplies. This highlighted a massive energy security deficit compared to India's estimated 60-70 days of combined strategic and commercial stocks.

"We don't have any strategic oil reserves... we only have commercial reserves," he said.

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"We have crude worth five to seven days. And the refined product with OMCs can only last 20-21 days," the Minister added.

"We are not like India, which has 60-70 days of reserves and can release it with just a single signature," Malik stated.

Watch video here:

Journalist: “How much oil reserve does Pakistan have?”



Pak Minister: “None. We’re not like India with 60–70 days of reserves ready to deploy.”



Journalist (stunned): “So… nothing at all?”



Pak Minister: “Absolutely nothing.”



A country running on empty, admitting it on record &… pic.twitter.com/Hq2RlFbrzj — Shanthi Kumar (@BJPShanthikumar) May 2, 2026

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According to news agency ANI, he credited India's economic resilience to its superior foreign exchange position and strategic planning.

"India doesn't just have 600 Arab dollars worth of reserves, but they also maintain strategic reserves. This helps them cushion this crisis. Besides, they are not part of the IMF programme, and they tried to insulate themselves by reducing taxation as oil prices soared... they had the fiscal space to do that," Malik noted.

Pakistan remains shackled by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has severely restricted its policy options. Malik disclosed that Islamabad was forced into backchannel negotiations with the IMF to seek minor relief for consumers. He explained that, under the budget agreed with donor agencies, Pakistan is required to impose heavy levies on fuel to cover fiscal deficits.

"Now, with diesel prices rising to 3-4 times, we decided to reduce the levy to zero on diesel and shift the entire burden to petrol while protecting motorcyclists by giving them targeted subsidy. However, had we broken our commitment with the IMF and increased our losses, the consequences would have been worse. We conducted backchannel negotiations with the IMF and convinced them to reduce the levy by 80 rupees per litre," the minister added.

Pakistan energy crisis

The energy crisis in Pakistan has sparked widespread civil unrest across the country.

Despite a recent reduction in petrol prices by PKR 80 to PKR 378 per litre by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a previous 42.7 per cent price hike had already driven costs from PKR 321.17 to PKR 458.41, leading to massive protests and fuel shortages.

This crisis is a result of US-Iran tensions that have affected the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the commencement of US and Israeli strikes on 28 February, Iran has restricted access to the Strait of Hormuz, a transit point for about one-fifth of global oil and LNG.

(with ANI inputs)

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