Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991774https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistans-humiliation-complete-forced-to-sell-national-airline-to-survive-asim-munirs-fauji-foundation-among-bidders-2991774.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES

Pakistan's Humiliation Complete: Forced To Sell National Airline To Survive - Asim Munir's Fauji Foundation Among Bidders

Bankrupt Pakistan will auction off its collapsed national carrier PIA on December 23 in a desperate bid to satisfy IMF loan conditions. Among the bidders? Army Chief Asim Munir's powerful Fauji Foundation, proving once again who really runs Pakistan.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 09:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan's Humiliation Complete: Forced To Sell National Airline To Survive - Asim Munir's Fauji Foundation Among BiddersPakistan International Airlines. (Photo: Zee News)

Pakistan's economic collapse has reached a new low. The country is being forced to sell its national airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), just to keep IMF money flowing.

The Desperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that PIA's bidding will take place on December 23, broadcast live across all media platforms. This isn't Pakistan's first attempt. They tried selling PIA last year but cancelled after receiving ZERO good offers. Nobody wanted Pakistan's loss-making disaster of an airline. Now, with the IMF breathing down their necks, they have no choice but to try again.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The IMF Gun To Pakistan's Head

The sale of 51-100% of PIA is a mandatory condition for Pakistan's USD 7 billion IMF bailout package approved in September 2024. While USD 1 billion was released immediately, the remaining funds depend on Pakistan completing this privatization.

Without this sale, the money stops. Without IMF money, Pakistan's economy would collapse completely. 

Guess Who's Buying? The Army, Of Course

Four bidders have been pre-qualified: Lucky Cement Consortium, Arif Habib Corporation Consortium, Fauji Fertiliser Company Limited, and Air Blue Limited.

Here's where it gets interesting. Fauji Fertiliser belongs to the Fauji Foundation, one of Pakistan's biggest business empires controlled by the military.

Army Chief Asim Munir, Pakistan's most powerful man, isn't directly on the Foundation's board. But he doesn't need to be. Munir appoints the Quartermaster General, who sits on the board, giving him complete indirect control over the Foundation's operations.

The Military Takeover Continues

Pakistan’s military already controls much of the economy, and now the national airline is next. As the country sells assets, they’re ready to buy it cheaply.

Sharif says the process will be “fair and transparent” and restore PIA’s “lost reputation.” Lost reputation? PIA has long been banned from Europe over fake pilot licenses. Respect died years ago.

IMF Loan To Pakistan

The IMF approved a USD 7-billion loan programme for Pakistan in September 2024. While USD 1 billion was released immediately, the remaining funds are scheduled to be disbursed over three years.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Muslims in Japan
Japan Muslim Community Struggles For Graves Amid Rising Population | DNA
Srinagar black bear
Week-Long Hunt Fails To Capture Roaming Black Bear; Panic Spreads In Srinagar
Operation Sindoor
India Warns Pakistan, Says Any Misadventure Will Reactivate Operation Sindoor
women’s fashion
Winter Classics for Men: Stylish Sweatshirts That Elevate Everyday Comfort
women’s fashion
Winter-Ready Comfort: Premium Women’s Tracksuits That Elevate Everyday Style
Putin India visit
Russia Puts Ball In India’s Court Before Putin’s Visit – What Will Delhi Do?
women’s fashion
Stylish Winter Cardigans for Women Who Love Warm, Trendy, and Easy Layering
Women's fashion
Elegant Women’s Winter Ponchos That Blend Warmth, Style, and Everyday Comfort
personal care
Top Volumizing Mascaras for Bold, Beautiful Lashes That Transform Your Look
Putin India visit
Why A Franco-German-UK Op-Ed In Delhi Turned Explosive Before Putin’s Visit