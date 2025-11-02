What is Pakistan hiding? The nation's Defence Minister just dodged questions about an alleged secret hypersonic missile test in the most suspicious way possible and the world is watching.

The 'Ask In Private' Bombshell That Raised Every Red Flag

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif sent shockwaves through the defence community on Friday when he refused to confirm or deny whether Pakistan had secretly tested a hypersonic ballistic missile. During a live interview on Samaa TV's talk show Mere Sawal, Asif was confronted with direct questions about the alleged test. His response? "Now don't ask all these questions. Ask such things in private."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

That vague answer only fueled more speculation. Why would a defence minister avoid such a simple question unless there’s something big to hide? Experts now wonder if Pakistan secretly tested a hypersonic missile and is trying to cover it up.

The Mysterious 'UFO Cloud' That Started Everything

The controversy erupted after residents of Quetta and surrounding areas in Balochistan witnessed something extraordinary in the early hours of Tuesday, October 28. A strange, saucer-shaped cloud formation appeared in the sky just before sunrise, triggering a social media frenzy. Photos and videos flooded online platforms, with witnesses describing the phenomenon as "unlike anything we've ever seen."

The timing was suspicious. The shape was unmistakable. And the location, Pakistan's strategic Balochistan province, raised immediate questions. Was this a rare weather event, or evidence of a clandestine weapons test that Pakistan never wanted the world to see?

Rare Lenticular Cloud Formation Over Quetta A lenticular cloud formation was observed in the early morning of Oct 28, 2025, over Koh e Murdaar - eastern range of Quetta city. The cloud appeared before sunrise, persisted for approx. 20 minutes, and dissipated just prior to sunrise pic.twitter.com/ovtvjXM3oy — Pak Met Department (@pmdgov) October 28, 2025

Official 'Explanation' Fails To Convince Anyone

The Pakistan Meteorological Department explained that the unusual formation seen over Quetta was a rare lenticular cloud observed early on October 28, 2025. The cloud appeared over the Koh-e-Murdaar range, east of Quetta city, before sunrise, remained visible for around 20 minutes, and dissipated just as the sun began to rise.

Lenticular clouds, rare atmospheric phenomena that form when stable air flows over mountains, are known for their smooth, lens-like shapes that often resemble UFOs. The UK's Met Office describes them as "strange, unnatural-looking clouds" that have historically been mistaken for flying saucers.

But here’s what doesn’t make sense: if it was just a simple weather event, why wouldn’t Pakistan’s Defence Minister give a clear answer? Why the secrecy?

What Pakistan Doesn't Want You To Know

Asif had earlier brushed off rumours as "mere speculation," but his refusal to respond directly during the television interview has only intensified the debate. When a defence minister tells journalists to ask sensitive military questions "in private" rather than publicly denying them, it sends one clear message: there's something they're not telling us.