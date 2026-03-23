Pakistan's ‘karma’ comes full circle? Report reveals Islamabad as rank number one on Global Terrorism Index

Pakistan has been ranked number one on the Global Terrorism Index for the first time. This comes following a 6 per cent rise in terrorism-related fatalities during 2025.

ANI reported that according to the Global Terrorism Index 2026, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), Pakistan recorded 1,139 deaths last year, highlighting a deteriorating security landscape.

The report assesses the impact of terrorism across 163 countries. It noted that Pakistan's "strained" relations with its neighbours, particularly Afghanistan, alongside escalating violence from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), have created "significant security" risks.

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The findings also revealed that "deaths from terrorism in Pakistan are now at its highest level since 2013, with the country recording 1,139 terrorism deaths and 1,045 incidents in 2025."

The TTP has solidified its position as the "deadliest" terror group within the country and the third deadliest on a global scale, ANI further reported.

The IEP data shows that "TTP attacks constitute over 67pc of total attacks in Pakistan since 2009, and it is responsible for five times as many attacks in Pakistan as the second most active group, the BLA."

Notably, the TTP was the only organisation among the world's four deadliest groups to see an increase in its operational activity over the past year. The group's lethality surged in 2025, with incidents rising by 24 per cent to 595 attacks. These strikes were concentrated primarily within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghan border, resulting in 637 deaths.

While the total number of attacks saw a slight decline, 2025 marked the "sixth consecutive year" of rising terrorism deaths in Pakistan.

On the global stage, Pakistan now sits alongside Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Niger, and the Democratic Republic of Congo as one of five nations where nearly 70 per cent of all global terrorism deaths occur.

India exposes Pakistan on global stage

In another significant development, earlier in the previous week, India reiterated that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) will be held in abeyance till “the global epicentre of terror” Pakistan mends its ways.

As per an IANS report, India’s Permanent Representative P Harish said at an event held in the UN to mark World Water Day, that Pakistan “must uphold the sanctity of human life before talking of upholding the sanctity of treaties.”

“India has always been a responsible upper riparian state”, he said. “But responsibility is a two-way street. Pakistan must unconditionally abjure terrorism as an instrument of its state policy”.

Harish was responding to Pakistan's raising of the IWT as if it were an aggrieved party, impinging on a high-level event commemorating International Water Day, which focused on the UN Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring access to safe water and sanitation for all.

India signed the IWT “in good faith, in a spirit of goodwill and friendship”, but “Pakistan violated this spirit by inflicting three wars and thousands of terror attacks on India”, he said.

“Tens of thousands of innocent Indians became victims of Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks”, he said.

India put the Treaty signed with Pakistan in 1960 in abeyance after the Pahalgam terrorist attack last year by The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit linked to the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Meanwhile, this was not the first instance in which India has exposed Pakistan’s terror-funding ways. In December 2025, in a strong response to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Open Debate, India served a notice to Pakistan that it will not tolerate Islamabad’s terrorism and will counter it “with all its might”.

“Let me be clear: India will counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with all its might,” IANS quoted India’s Permanent Representative P. Harish as saying.

(with agencies' inputs)