In yet another embarrassment for Pakistan, Pakistan Army Field Marshal Asim Munir was trolled for gifting a fake photo of Operation Bunyan al-Marsus to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a gift.

Images released from the event showed a painting that was presented as a depiction of the military operation in India.

But sharp-eyed users on social media platform X were quick to point out that the image bore a striking resemblance 2019 Chinese People's Liberation Army.

Pakistan Army Chief has gifted PM Shehbaz Sharif a dated Chinese military photo as a souvenir to illustrate Pak Army attack against India.#CorruptPakArmy is so incompetent & morally corrupt, building fake victory narratives with fake photos.@IvsCol @simply_mixed_up pic.twitter.com/ijf4oc9Yya — Bharat Ka Prahari (@BharatKaPrahari) May 26, 2025

“Pakistan Army Chief has gifted PM Shehbaz Sharif a dated Chinese military photo as a souvenir to illustrate Pak Army attack against India.

#CorruptPakArmy is so incompetent & morally corrupt, building fake victory narratives with fake photos,” a user wrote on X.

Showing no mercy, social media users in Islamabad and across the world mocked Munir for the fiasco. Several users also raised questions about the authenticity of Pakistan's portrayal of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

Indians also trolled the Pakistanis, saying that Islamabad are using “Canva" and “Photoshop" to “win" the war against India after its failed attempt during the recent conflict.

Pakistan's latest masterpiece: Shehbaz Sharif presents a photoshopped painting from a 2019 Chinese drill to Failed Marshal Asim Munir



Guess when you can’t win on the battlefield, you win in Canva #LumberOneFauj pic.twitter.com/pteqdcsGqV — Yash Rawat (@Yashfacts28) May 25, 2025

“Pakistan's latest masterpiece: Shehbaz Sharif presents a photoshopped painting from a 2019 Chinese drill to Failed Marshal Asim Munir. Guess when you can’t win on the battlefield, you win in Canva,” another user wrote on X.

This is not the first time General Munir has been trolled. Previously, the internet, known for its harsh criticism, scrutinised him for being promoted to the lofty rank of Field Marshal as a reward for his “courageous leadership” and “high strategy” in the recent India-Pakistan armed conflict.

Many argued that Munir is less of a marshal and more of a master of self-promotion in a country where the military holds significant power.

Some pointed out the irony of a promotion after Pakistan's poor performance in the conflict.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), in which over 100 terrorists were killed.

Recent satellite imagery suggests that Pakistan’s strategically important Nur Khan airbase, which houses key assets of the Pakistan Air Force, sustained more extensive damage during India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ than previously believed.

This operation was in response to the April 22 gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed.

(With ANI inputs)