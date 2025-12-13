Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995702https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistans-most-protected-terrorist-masood-azhar-breaks-down-remembering-the-nightmare-inside-indias-jail-pakistans-prized-asset-confesses-he-begged-for-2995702.html
NewsWorldPakistans Most Protected Terrorist Masood Azhar BREAKS DOWN Remembering The Nightmare Inside Indias Jail; Pakistans Prized Asset Confesses He BEGGED For...
PAK TERRORIST MASOOD AZHAR

Pakistan's Most Protected Terrorist Masood Azhar BREAKS DOWN Remembering The Nightmare Inside India's Jail; Pakistan's Prized Asset Confesses He BEGGED For...

The man who orchestrates death across India from Pakistan's protected compounds, the architect of blood-soaked terror attacks that shook the nation, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, today sits untouchable, shielded by Pakistan's ISI like a crown jewel. But there's ONE place that still makes this hardened terrorist's blood run cold. ONE nightmare that haunts him decades later. Inside the unforgiving walls of Jammu's Kot Bhalwal jail, the 'invincible' terror mastermind was reduced to a BROKEN man, begging for mercy, trembling in chains, stripped of every shred of the fearsome persona he projects today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 10:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan's Most Protected Terrorist Masood Azhar BREAKS DOWN Remembering The Nightmare Inside India's Jail; Pakistan's Prized Asset Confesses He BEGGED For...Representative image. (Photo: Canva)

The man who orchestrates death across India from Pakistan's protected compounds, the architect of blood-soaked terror attacks that shook the nation, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, today sits untouchable, shielded by Pakistan's ISI like a crown jewel. But there's ONE place that still makes this hardened terrorist's blood run cold. ONE nightmare that haunts him decades later. Inside the unforgiving walls of Jammu's Kot Bhalwal jail, the 'invincible' terror mastermind was reduced to a BROKEN man, begging for mercy, trembling in chains, stripped of every shred of the fearsome persona he projects today.

The Tunnel That Almost Changed India's Destiny Forever

Masood Azhar has made a startling confession about his time in Kot Bhalwal Jail. The Pakistan-based terrorist admitted he'd actually tried to escape by digging a tunnel beneath the high-security prison. Tools were smuggled in. The tunnel was carved out inch by inch over weeks. Freedom seemed just days away.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

But Indian intelligence was always one step ahead. On the final day, just hours before the planned escape, authorities discovered the underground passage. The meticulously planned jailbreak collapsed instantly.

'Our Bodies Swelled Like Double Rotis'

What followed was brutal punishment. Azhar claims he and his accomplices were denied food, their access to bathrooms was restricted, and the treatment was designed to break them both mentally and physically.

The terrorist described being dragged before a "very cruel" officer for interrogation. Chained and helpless, Azhar was repeatedly questioned about where the digging tools came from. He recounted being tied up and verbally abused during the harsh questioning sessions. The psychological trauma, he admitted, still haunts him.

From Fake Passport to Terror Chief

Azhar first entered India in February 1994 using a fake Portuguese passport. His mission was clear: recruit terrorists and spread jihad in Kashmir. He was arrested in Anantnag later that year and spent five years behind bars.

Multiple attempts were made to free him during this period, including the failed tunnel escape. But everything changed in December 1999 when terrorists hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814. To save 166 hostages, the Indian government released Azhar along with two other terrorists.

Within days of his release, Azhar founded Jaish-e-Mohammed. The organization has since been linked to major terror attacks on Indian soil, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Today, Masood Azhar remains one of India's most wanted terrorists, protected by Pakistan's establishment. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Lionel Messi Kolkata chaos
Messi Kolkata Tour Chaos: AIFF Says Event Was Private, No Clearance Sought
Satadru Dutta
Who Is Satadru Dutta?Organiser Behind Messi’s Kolkata Tour Chaos, Now Arrested
Afghan refugees
Pakistan, Iran Forcibly Deport Over 10,000 Afghan Refugees In Two Days
Technology news
Meet Bengaluru Gen Z Techie Who Goes Viral: Worked At Apple And Microsoft
immersive dining experiences
Is Creating Dining Experiences That Engage All The Senses Is The New Trend?
Kerala local body elections
BJP's Big Win In Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor's Bastion; PM Thanks Karyakartas
Kerala local body election results
Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: NDA Tops Thiruvananthapuram, UDF Wins Kollam
Lionel Messi
BJP Targets Mamata Banerjee After Chaos At Lionel Messi Event In Kolkata
Lionel Messi Kolkata chaos
Messi Kolkata Tour Chaos: Police Detain Organiser, CM Mamata Orders Enquiry
balanced wellness
From Fad Diets To Food Freedom: Why Balance Is The New Wellness Trend