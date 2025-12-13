The man who orchestrates death across India from Pakistan's protected compounds, the architect of blood-soaked terror attacks that shook the nation, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, today sits untouchable, shielded by Pakistan's ISI like a crown jewel. But there's ONE place that still makes this hardened terrorist's blood run cold. ONE nightmare that haunts him decades later. Inside the unforgiving walls of Jammu's Kot Bhalwal jail, the 'invincible' terror mastermind was reduced to a BROKEN man, begging for mercy, trembling in chains, stripped of every shred of the fearsome persona he projects today.

The Tunnel That Almost Changed India's Destiny Forever

Masood Azhar has made a startling confession about his time in Kot Bhalwal Jail. The Pakistan-based terrorist admitted he'd actually tried to escape by digging a tunnel beneath the high-security prison. Tools were smuggled in. The tunnel was carved out inch by inch over weeks. Freedom seemed just days away.

But Indian intelligence was always one step ahead. On the final day, just hours before the planned escape, authorities discovered the underground passage. The meticulously planned jailbreak collapsed instantly.

'Our Bodies Swelled Like Double Rotis'

What followed was brutal punishment. Azhar claims he and his accomplices were denied food, their access to bathrooms was restricted, and the treatment was designed to break them both mentally and physically.

The terrorist described being dragged before a "very cruel" officer for interrogation. Chained and helpless, Azhar was repeatedly questioned about where the digging tools came from. He recounted being tied up and verbally abused during the harsh questioning sessions. The psychological trauma, he admitted, still haunts him.

From Fake Passport to Terror Chief

Azhar first entered India in February 1994 using a fake Portuguese passport. His mission was clear: recruit terrorists and spread jihad in Kashmir. He was arrested in Anantnag later that year and spent five years behind bars.

Multiple attempts were made to free him during this period, including the failed tunnel escape. But everything changed in December 1999 when terrorists hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814. To save 166 hostages, the Indian government released Azhar along with two other terrorists.

Within days of his release, Azhar founded Jaish-e-Mohammed. The organization has since been linked to major terror attacks on Indian soil, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Today, Masood Azhar remains one of India's most wanted terrorists, protected by Pakistan's establishment.