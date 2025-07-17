Even after being rattled by India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan continues to stir the pot with fresh narratives. This time, several Pakistani media outlets have sensationally claimed that former US President Donald Trump is set to visit Pakistan soon — and have even circulated a supposed date for his arrival. However, the White House is yet to make a formal announcement, and the pre-decided schedule of Trump indicates that he would be visiting the United Kingdom on the dates claimed by Pakistani media houses.

Trump’s Alleged Visit: Fact or Fiction?

According to Pakistani media reports, Trump is expected to land in Pakistan after attending a QUAD summit in India. However, this claim quickly loses credibility as no QUAD summit is scheduled in India in September, and Indian diplomatic protocols discourage foreign leaders from visiting Pakistan directly after a trip to India — an unwritten but well-established policy.

Munir Speculation

The reports of Trump’s alleged visit come at a time when speculation is growing over Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir possibly assuming dictatorial control. There are whispers in political circles that Munir may replace current President Asif Ali Zardari and declare himself as the next supreme leader. While this remains unconfirmed, the timing of these rumours has raised eyebrows across the region.

Political Turmoil Deepens in Islamabad

Amidst the rising chatter, high-level meetings have reportedly taken place between President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and General Munir. According to sources, discussions have intensified over Zardari’s possible resignation, which could pave the way for Munir’s unprecedented political elevation. These internal developments have sparked intense speculation in Pakistan's political corridors.

Khawaja Asif Adds Fuel to the Fire

Adding weight to the rumours, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif publicly stated that President Zardari may step down soon to make room for a successor. Though he did not name Munir directly, the subtext of his comments was hard to miss. Analysts believe this signals a possible power shift engineered by the military establishment.

Munir’s U.S. Visit Sparks More Questions

General Munir’s recent visit to the United States has also drawn attention. Reports suggest he was given an unusually warm reception in Washington, which has further fueled speculation about his growing influence and possible backing from international quarters. This context has led some experts to argue that if Trump were indeed planning a visit to Pakistan, it wouldn't be entirely surprising, though it remains highly unlikely at this stage.

Experts Remain Sceptical

Despite the noise in Pakistani media, defence analysts and foreign policy experts remain sceptical about both the Trump visit and Munir’s potential self-appointment as head of state. While acknowledging Munir’s rising stature, they caution against jumping to conclusions, especially given the volatile and opaque nature of Pakistani politics.