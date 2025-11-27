Something terrifying is happening inside Pakistan right now and the entire nation is holding its breath in fear. In the dead of night, hundreds of heavily armed fighters have been spotted crossing treacherous mountain passes into Pakistani territory. Viral videos show an endless stream of Taliban warriors infiltrating through routes so dangerous that even Pakistan's army cannot patrol them. But that's not the worst part. Intelligence reports confirm 12 suicide bombers have entered major cities, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The ghost of the Peshawar massacre still haunts Pakistan, and now the question everyone is asking: Where will the next attack come?

And then came the strike that changed everything. Last night, drones appeared in Pakistan's skies, not American drones, not Indian drones, but Afghan Taliban drones hunting their prey inside Pakistani territory. Three ISIS commanders who worked for Pakistan's ISI were eliminated in precision strikes in Khyber district. Pakistan's army fired heavy machine guns trying to stop the drones. They all missed. The killer drones calmly returned to Afghanistan. Welcome to Pakistan's new reality: the monsters they created are now hunting them.

Taliban's Terrifying Mountain Invasion

Viral videos from the Afghanistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border show hundreds of Taliban fighters navigating deadly mountain routes into Pakistan. These aren't random militants; these are Pashtun warriors who complete their missions or die trying. Pakistani experts are panicking: if this many fighters enter Pakistan, they could capture entire cities. And waiting to help them? The entire TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) network is already operating inside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan's "brave" army? Nowhere to be seen. General Asim Munir's forces won't dare confront the Taliban in mountain terrain where they excel. One Pakistani analyst warned on TV: "These hundreds of infiltrators have specific targets. If one target is hit, Pakistan faces catastrophic damage."

TTP Already Controls Pakistani Territory

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, TTP fighters now conduct open military parades on Pakistani streets, waving their flags. Pakistan's army has abandoned positions and fled. TTP controls entire areas, conducting patrols where Pakistan's military once stood.

Pakistani trucks carrying military supplies? Set on fire by TTP. Pakistan's sovereignty? A joke. Even Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan's top Muslim leader, mocked the army: "Show the nation your real strength, or Pakistan will break again."

Afghanistan's Deadly Drone Message

The Afghan Taliban drone strike killed three ISIS commanders working for ISI: Abdul Hakim Tohidi, Gul Nazim, and Sadiq Yar. These terrorists were responsible for multiple attacks inside Afghanistan. The message? Taliban can strike anywhere in Pakistan, anytime.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan remains hidden in Adiyala Jail. Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sits outside the prison protesting, even he can't meet Imran despite court orders. Half of Pakistan believes Munir has already killed Imran. The other half is terrified of what's coming next.