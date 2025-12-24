Advertisement
Pakistan's Nightmare Just Got Real - India Tests TWO Weapons China Can't Stop | DNA
DNA WITH RAHUL SINHA

Pakistan's Nightmare Just Got Real - India Tests TWO Weapons China Can't Stop | DNA

The war hasn't started. But India just ensured that when it does, we've already won.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 11:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Representative image.

Within 24 hours, India unleashed TWO devastating tests that sent shockwaves through enemy war rooms. After Operation Sindoor exposed Pakistan's vulnerability, India's defense scientists just proved we're not just ready for war - we're rewriting the rules of it.

Test 1: The Submarine Silent Killer

INS Arihant just fired a weapon Pakistan cannot see, cannot track, cannot stop.

The K-4 missile - launched from beneath the ocean's surface - screamed through the sky at Mach 5+ (five times faster than sound). Range? 3,500 kilometers. That means one Indian submarine lurking in the Arabian Sea can obliterate ANY target across the entire Pakistan.

This isn't just a missile. This is India's complete Nuclear Triad - the ability to rain destruction from sky, land, sea, and beneath the waves.

The specifications that terrify enemies:

  • Hypersonic speed - faster than Pakistan's air defenses can even detect
  • 2,000 kg explosive payload - or nuclear warheads
  • Stealth composite body - radar struggles to detect it
  • Satellite-guided precision - hits targets with surgical accuracy

And here's the kicker: This is the THIRD successful test. K-4 is no longer experimental. It's operational. After BrahMos and Caliber, India now has a THIRD submarine-launched missile ready for deployment.

Why This Matters: The China-Pakistan Trap

Pentagon's bombshell report just exposed the conspiracy:

China has supplied Pakistan with 8 submarines (4 already delivered by December 2025), 4 modern warships, plus anti-ship and ballistic missiles. In return? Pakistan handed China expanded naval base access near Gwadar. China isn't just arming Pakistan. China is militarily colonizing the Arabian Sea.

India's response? K-4 submarine missiles that can sink every Chinese-supplied vessel before they even know what hit them. And coming in 2026: long-range anti-ship missiles to maintain Indian naval dominance.

 

Test 2: The Sky Fortress

Just hours later, India's air defense became IMPENETRABLE.

DRDO successfully tested Akash-NG (Next Generation) - the upgraded version of the missile that shredded Turkish drones during Operation Sindoor.

The transformation is staggering:

Old Akash: 25-30 km range, 20 km altitude ceiling, 720 kg weight

New Akash-NG: 70-80 km range, 20+ km altitude, just 350 kg weight

Half the weight. TRIPLE the range. Higher altitude. Faster speed.

The game-changer? RF seeker technology - even if the target zigzags desperately trying to escape, Akash-NG hunts it down relentlessly and destroys it.

Today's test? The missile completely annihilated a maneuvering aerial target.

The Message To Enemies

In 24 hours, India proved:

  • Underwater stealth strike capability: CHECK
  • Impenetrable air defense shield: CHECK
  • China-Pakistan naval alliance: COUNTERED

Pakistan got Chinese submarines. India got submarine-launched hypersonic missiles.

Pakistan got Turkish drones. India got the missile system that turns them into scrap metal.

The war hasn't started. But India just ensured that when it does, we've already won.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

