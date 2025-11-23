Pakistan just got caught in one of the most embarrassing propaganda failures in recent history and this time, it's not India calling them out, it's France. In a devastating public statement, the French Navy has shredded a Pakistani media outlet's "misinformation and disinformation" about Operation Sindoor, exposing fabricated quotes, fake claims, and outright lies designed to humiliate India. The exposure is so complete, so damning, that Islamabad's propaganda machinery stands utterly exposed before the world.

So what exactly did Pakistan’s media outlet Geo TV claim, and why did France step in with an official response? The controversy centres around a fake quote falsely attributed to a senior French naval officer, along with sensational claims that Indian Rafale jets were “shot down” during Operation Sindoor. Geo TV presented these fabrications as fact, seemingly in an attempt to rewrite the outcome of the operation and embarrass India. But instead, France’s clear and public rejection of the claims has exposed the story as nothing more than a manufactured narrative, leaving Pakistan red-faced on the global stage.

Pakistan's Fake News: Fabricated Quotes, Wrong Names, Complete Fiction

The scandal erupted after Islamabad's Geo TV outlet published an article on November 21 claiming that a French naval commander had confirmed Pakistan's "air superiority" and that Indian Rafale jets were shot down during Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory strikes on Pakistan-sponsored terrorist camps following the Pahalgam terror attack in April that killed 26 civilians.

But there was one major problem: none of it was true. The French Navy publicly called out the report in a sharp statement on its official X account, saying the outlet had not only fabricated quotes but even got the officer’s name wrong. Instead of Captain Yvan Launay, Geo TV referred to him as “Jacques Launay.” In other words, Pakistan didn’t just invent statements, it couldn’t even correctly name the person it was falsely quoting.

France's Brutal Takedown: "Extensive Misinformation And Disinformation"

"These statements were attributed to Captain Launay, who never gave his consent for any form of publication. The article contains extensive misinformation and disinformation," the Marine Nationale declared, destroying Pakistan's narrative with surgical precision.

The disputed Pakistani article had sensationally claimed that Captain Launay told an Indo-Pacific conference that the Pakistan Air Force performed "much better" during the May 6-7 confrontation involving over 140 fighter jets, that Indian Rafales were shot down, and that Chinese support helped Pakistan. The French Navy said categorically: none of this was true.

Why Pakistan's Lies Matter

This isn't just fake new, it's state-sponsored disinformation designed to deceive Pakistan's own population and the international community. Pakistan's media tried to manufacture a narrative of victory where only humiliating defeat existed, going so far as to fabricate quotes from a French officer and even getting his name wrong.

