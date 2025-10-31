The mask just slipped off Pakistan's face. Afghan security forces have nabbed an ISIS terrorist who made a confession that confirms what everyone suspected but Pakistan vehemently denied, Islamabad is running a full-scale terror training operation right under the world's nose.

The captured jihadi, going by the name Saeedullah, didn't just admit to crossing into Afghanistan. He laid bare the entire operation in shocking detail that's now gone viral across Afghan media, according to Tolo News.

The Confession That Changes Everything

In video footage released by Afghan authorities, the detained terrorist revealed he slipped across the Torkham border using fraudulent documents under the alias "Mohammad."

Saeedullah described undergoing systematic brainwashing and military training in Pakistan's Quetta region, the same city Pakistan swears has nothing to do with terrorism. "When I crossed into Afghanistan with fake credentials, I was using the name Mohammad," the ISIS operative admitted on camera. "In Quetta, they took me into the mountains where they worked intensively to radicalize my mind and prepare me for jihad."

Let that sink in. A terrorist admitting on record that Pakistan provided the safe houses, the trainers, the weapons, and the ideology, everything needed to create a killing machine aimed at Afghanistan.

Pakistan Manufacturing Terrorists

The arrest has sent shockwaves through regional security circles. Experts now say openly what was once unspoken: Pakistan isn’t just sheltering terrorists, it’s creating them.

Military analyst Yousuf Amin Zazai didn't mince words: "I can state with absolute certainty that Afghanistan is neither producing nor harboring terrorism. These militants receive funding from the region and operate under different facades."

Political commentator Naqibullah Noori went even harder: "This demolishes Pakistan's claims completely. We now have undeniable proof that Pakistan itself is the epicenter of terrorist training, backed by its own government apparatus."

The Pattern Is Unmistakable

This isn't an isolated incident. Back in January, Afghanistan's Central Commission for Security and Clearance dropped another bombshell: fresh ISIS recruits were being funneled through Karachi and Islamabad airports straight to training facilities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's tribal belt.

The intelligence revealed these newly minted terrorists were being groomed specifically to strike regional nations, with Afghanistan as the primary target. Pakistan keeps crying victim while running the terror assembly line. The evidence is piling up faster than Islamabad can deny it.

(With ANI Inputs)

