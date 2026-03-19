Two-point terror threat: Why Pakistan is targeting Khatu Shyam Temple and monitoring army bases

Indian intelligence agencies have busted a Pakistan-run spy network operating out of Ghaziabad and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh and what they found on the accused's phones has alarmed investigators. Videos and photographs of the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar, Rajasthan, were being routed to Pakistani handlers. Not Ayodhya. Not Kashi. Not Mathura. Khatu Shyam.

The question is: why?

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The two-part plan

Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir had designed a two-point operation against India. The first arm targeted religious sites, gathering photographs, crowd patterns, and entry-point videos of Hindu temples. The second arm was arguably more dangerous - placing solar-powered CCTV cameras near sensitive military installations to stream real-time footage to Pakistan.

Both arms were active simultaneously.

The Network and the arrests

Ghaziabad police on March 14 arrested six individuals from the Kaushambi area - Suhail, Sane Iram alias Mahak, Praveen, Raj, Shiva, and Ritik. A total of 14 suspects are currently in custody. Separately, Azeem Rana was arrested in Hapur; his phone also contained temple imagery.

Sane Iram was the ringleader. She was in direct contact with a Pakistani handler and had deliberately recruited Hindu-named youth, Praveen, Raj, Shiva and Ritik, as cover. They were deceived into believing they were doing routine work. The network was engineered so that most participants did not know what they were actually doing.

National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (UP ATS), Ghaziabad Crime Branch, and Delhi Police's Special Cell are now jointly investigating the full reach of this network.

Why Khatu Shyam?

On a normal day, over one lakh devotees visit the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar. During festivals and fairs, that number climbs to 2–3 lakh. On Ekadashi, it crosses 5 lakh. This year's Falgun Lakkhi Mela drew approximately 30 lakh pilgrims.

Pakistan has a documented history of targeting Hindu places of worship: the Raghunath temple in Jammu was attacked in 2002, the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar the same year, the Ram temple in Ayodhya in 2005, and Sankat Mochan in Varanasi in 2006.

Investigators now believe Munir, aware that Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura have hardened security, deliberately shifted focus to Khatu Shyam, where crowd density is massive, but security cover is comparatively lighter.

The CCTV dimension

According to interrogation disclosures, a solar-powered CCTV camera was already installed outside Delhi Cantonment railway station in February. Plans were in place to replicate this at Sonipat, Ambala, and 50 locations across India, all near military infrastructure. The goal: track Indian Army troop movements in real time, post-Operation Sindoor.

The network was caught before the cameras went fully live. The question investigators are now racing to answer: how many nodes of this network are still undetected?