Panic In Doha: Iran Missile Strike On US Base In Qatar Sparks Mall Chaos; Viral Video Emerges | WATCH

Panic gripped Doha on Monday after a missile attack by Iran on the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar shook the capital to its core. A viral video making rounds on social media showed harrowing scenes of customers running out of a mall as reports of explosions surfaced.

Iran's ballistic missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base was announced as a retaliation for recent American attacks on its nuclear facilities. The action heightened regional tensions substantially, inspiring fear and uncertainty in the Gulf state's capital.

The extensively circulated video, which was said to have been taken at Villaggio Mall, showed scenes of panic as men, women, and children rushed to get out, with their steps characterised by urgency and disorientation. Social media users showed general concern for civilians in Qatar.

Although Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the missiles were intercepted prior to inflicting any damage or losses, the incident resulted in the temporary grounding of all incoming and outgoing flights in a precautionary move to prevent harm to the public. Air services have been resumed.

Iranian state television broadcast the claim of responsibility for the missile attack as a retaliation in direct response to what Tehran portrayed as an immediate attack by the United States on its nuclear facilities. This is a dramatic shift in Iran's policy of retaliation against such an action.

The diplomatic fallout was swift. Hours after the attack, US President Donald Trump declared that Israel and Iran had mutually agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire," phased in over 24 hours. But Iran quickly denied having reached such an immediate accord. Subsequently, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi seemed to temper Tehran's position, thanking Iran's armed forces for "fighting until the very last minute" and hinting at a possible hiatus in escalation if Israel stopped its attacks.

In spite of the announced ceasefire, Israeli defense systems registered fresh missile attacks early Tuesday, with Tel Aviv telling civilians to take cover. The latest attacks followed just hours after the first attack on the US base in Qatar.