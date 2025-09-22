Panic On Emirates Flight After Trump Announces $1,00,000 H-1B Fee, Flight Delayed By 3 Hours

Several Indian passengers on an Emirates flight bound for India at San Francisco International Airport were struck by panic on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced a steep $1,00,000 application fee for H-1B visas. The announcement prompted some travellers to deboard the plane just before take-off which caused a three-hour delay.

Passengers on the flight shared videos on social media capturing the chaotic scene. In the clips, some travellers were seen standing in the aisles, while others scrolled through their phones, visibly uncertain about the flight’s departure. The videos highlighted the confusion and tension among passengers, many of whom were reportedly concerned about their ability to return to the US amid the new visa regulations.

Captain Offers Option to Leave

In one video, the Emirates captain addressed passengers directly, acknowledging the unusual circumstances and giving them the option to leave the aircraft if they wished. “Ladies and gentlemen, it's the captain speaking. Due to the current circumstances, obviously, that are unprecedented for us here at Emirates, we are aware that a number of passengers do not wish to travel with us, and that's perfectly fine. All we ask is that if you wish to offload yourself, you do so,” he said, as quoted by NDTV.

One passenger who shared the footage described the situation as “complete chaos,” noting that many Indian travellers were particularly anxious. “It was complete chaos for Emirates passengers at San Francisco Airport this Friday morning. The new H-1B visa order created panic among many, with several choosing to leave the aircraft,” the user wrote. They also said that the flight remained grounded for over three hours while passengers decided whether to continue their journey.

Trump Calls Out H-1B Misuse

The H-1B visa programme, established to allow temporary workers to perform high-skilled functions in the United States, has often faced criticism for its misuse. Speaking about the new fee, President Trump stated that the programme has been “deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labor.”

This incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with videos of passengers and the captain’s announcement going viral.