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'Paper agreement with Turkey, Pak will not ensure lasting security for you': Iran to Saudi Arabia

Iran MP Ebrahim Rezaei criticised the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Turkey defence pact, saying the agreement will not provide lasting security to Riyadh.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 07:09 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 07:09 AM IST
'Paper agreement with Turkey, Pak will not ensure lasting security for you': Iran to Saudi Arabia
Image Credit: ANI

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'Paper agreement with Turkey, Pak will not ensure lasting security for you': Iran to Saudi Arabia
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