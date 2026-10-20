/'Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon': Trump slams Macron amid unrest in France

US President Donald Trump on Monday held French President Emmanuel Macron’s immigration policies responsible for the protests and riots in France, claiming the unrest could have been prevented had his French counterpart followed his advice on immigration.
“Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon, and that wasn’t the deal,” Trump said, alleging that immigration had significantly altered the demographic composition of the French capital.
.@POTUS on the France riots: "Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon, and that wasn't the deal... Emmanuel should've closed his borders a long time ago. I told him to do it." https://t.co/Ep8mzgPVq8— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 19, 2026
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said he had cautioned Macron years earlier against permitting large numbers of immigrants to enter France.
“He’s a friend of mine. I told him a long time ago, you’re making a big mistake in France. You’re letting everybody from the world come in,” said Trump, adding, “The whole world was coming in. And as you know, Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon, and that wasn’t the deal. That wasn’t the deal.”
His comments came as French authorities introduced localised curfews and curbs on public gatherings in Paris, Lille, Nice and several other cities following a weekend marked by riots, looting and confrontations between protesters and police. The unrest has placed Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s government under increasing scrutiny over security lapses, damage to businesses and growing public discontent ahead of the next presidential election.
France enforces local curfews after weekend unrest
The French government chose to impose targeted restrictions instead of introducing a blanket curfew across Paris. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said localised measures were more suitable under the current circumstances, although he did not rule out the possibility of declaring a state of emergency. “My determination to restore order is absolute,” Lecornu told reporters.
France’s Interior Ministry reported that approximately 2,400 people had been arrested and nearly 1,000 police officers injured during the unrest. A protester also died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The Federation of Trade and Retail said the weekend violence had affected nearly 3,000 shops, prompting demands for government support for businesses that suffered damage during the riots.
Macron denounces vandalism, urges restraint
French President Emmanuel Macron earlier condemned the destruction caused by the violence in a televised address, expressing outrage and shame over the scenes unfolding across the country. “Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it,” Macron said, questioning why French citizens would engage in acts of destruction against their own country.
Macron recognised that those taking part in peaceful demonstrations had legitimate concerns but emphasised that their grievances should be distinguished from the actions of individuals responsible for violence and vandalism.
The French president refrained from declaring a state of emergency but said local authorities would be given the power to prohibit demonstrations when required to safeguard public buildings and commercial establishments.
The unrest has intensified pressure on the French government to re-establish order, protect businesses and respond to growing public concerns over security, as restrictions remain in force across affected areas.
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