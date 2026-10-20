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'Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon': Trump slams Macron amid unrest in France

US President Donald Trump blamed French President Emmanuel Macron’s immigration policies for the unrest in France, as authorities imposed localised curfews following a weekend of riots, looting and clashes.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 06:35 AM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 06:35 AM IST
'Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon': Trump slams Macron amid unrest in France
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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'Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon': Trump slams Macron amid unrest in France
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