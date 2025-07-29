Park Avenue Bloodshed: Gunfire Rocks Midtown Manhattan As Shooter Targets Skyscraper Housing Blackstone, NFL Offices

New York City: It began like any other Monday in Midtown Manhattan: suits poured out of subway exits, coffee carts steamed on every corner and the city’s beating heart of money and muscle pulsed along Park Avenue.

By 9:45 a.m., that rhythm was silenced by gunfire. Inside 345 Park Avenue, a 44-story glass-and-steel monolith housing financial behemoth Blackstone and the NFL’s corporate headquarters, a man in tactical gear walked in with a high-powered assault rifle and a plan. His name was Shane Tamura. Within minutes, three people had been shot, one of them a police officer now confirmed dead.

Tamura would not walk out alive. The 27-year-old shooter turned the weapon on himself as chaos erupted 33 floors above one of the wealthiest stretches of real estate in the United States.

‘It Sounded Like a Warzone’

The police say calls about an active shooter began pouring in just after 9:30 a.m. Frantic voices, shattered glass and muffled gunfire painted a picture of panic at the heart of corporate America.

Responding officers found Tamura dead on the 33rd floor from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That same floor is believed to be where the rampage began.

Visibly shaken, a Blackstone employee said they ran past blown-out windows on the 32nd floor during the building’s chaotic evacuation.

According to company sources, that floor is used for recruitment and interviews.

Others hid under desks, behind locked conference room doors, texting loved ones. “My colleague was just a few feet away from where the shots were fired. She did not move and could not even breathe loudly,” one staffer told investigators.

Another witness, who had just exited the elevator on the first floor, said the gunfire was deafening. “It was not only a few shots. It was like a barrage. Like an automatic weapon. Everything shook.”

The Face of the Shooter

In the hours that followed, a photo began circulating online, a single frame that chilled a city to its core. Dressed in body armor, sunglasses and a light tactical jacket, Tamura walks calmly across the building's open-air plaza. He was holding a sleek and black AR-15-style rifle.

He looked composed. Almost rehearsed.

Authorities identified him as a Las Vegas native with a permit for concealed carry issued in Nevada. Once a Canadian football player, Tamura had no prior arrest record in New York.

Early leads suggest he may have harbored grievances related to financial institutions, though investigators say his precise motives remain unknown.

One law enforcement source described his appearance as “methodical… like he stepped out of a movie”.

A Cop Down, Two More Wounded

The first confirmed fatality was not a banker, but a protector. The slain officer was from the NYPD’s 47th Precinct, which is assigned on private duty to Rudin Properties, the owners of the building. He was one of the first to confront Tamura and one of the first to fall.

Two more individuals were shot. One remains in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police bodycam footage later revealed officers performing CPR in a hallway splattered with blood and shattered glass. At one point, an officer is heard yelling, “Stay with me! Stay with me!” as medics rushed in behind him.

Midtown Lockdown

Outside, Midtown descended into panic. East 52nd Street between Park and Lexington was locked down within minutes. Hundreds of NYPD officers, emergency responders and armored vehicles converged on the skyscraper. Snipers were deployed to rooftops. Drones circled the skies.

Two individuals believed to be protesters were arrested near the building around the same time. Investigators are reviewing security footage to determine if the arrests were connected or coincidental.

Mayor Eric Adams addressed the city in a hastily organised press briefing. “An active shooter situation is ongoing in Midtown. Stay indoors. Stay safe. Let the NYPD do their work,” he said solemnly.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted soon after: “The lone shooter has been neutralised. The scene is secure.”

Did He Target Blackstone?

Tamura’s path and floor choice have raised difficult questions. While officials have stopped short of declaring Blackstone as the intended target, preliminary accounts suggest a focused intent.

One source close to the investigation told Intelligencer that the shooter’s route inside the building “was not random”.

Blackstone has declined to issue a public statement but is said to be cooperating fully with investigators. NFL headquarters, which also operates in the building, was not believed to be targeted.

Security consultants are now combing through blueprints and access logs to determine how Tamura made it through building security, past guards, metal detectors and CCTV cameras.

What Comes Next?

By late Monday afternoon, forensic teams were still processing bullet casings and shattered glass on the 33rd floor. Tamura’s digital footprint, travel history and recent communications are now under review by federal and state investigators.

His mental health history, if any, remains undisclosed. For those who witnessed it, the scars will linger.

“I have lived in this city through 9/11, through COVID and through blackouts. But this? A man with a military-grade weapon walking into a Midtown skyscraper in broad daylight? It is like the system just cracked open,” said Marisol Vega, who works two floors below Blackstone.

As night fell over Manhattan, the skyline glittered as always, but something in its reflection had changed.

Have Information?

If you or someone you know was inside the building or witnessed the shooting, the NYPD urges you to contact their tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential.