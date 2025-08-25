Parle-G Costs Rs 390 At Walmart In US; Indians Outraged As Video By NRI Goes Viral

In a viral video, an Indian expat living in the United States has revealed prices of some Indian products in a Walmart store in Dallas, Texas. The clip, which is being viral on Instagram, showed shelves filled with popular Indian food products has left many viewers amazed.



In the video, the expat, identified as Rajat, walked viewers through the aisles while pointing out items such as Royal brand lentils–masoor dal and moong dal, Haldiram’s aloo bhujia, Parle biscuits, and a variety of spices and sauces.



“Guys, let me show you some Indian products available in Walmart here in America. By the way, this is Walmart in Dallas. You can find Royal brand lentils like masoor dal and moong dal for around 4 dollars each. Haldiram’s khatta meetha namkeen is priced at 4 dollars, and their aloo bhujia also costs 4 dollars. Parle’s Hide & Seek biscuits are about 4.5 dollars. Look at this shelf, it has Parle-G, Good Day, biryani masala, tandoori masala, butter chicken sauce, and many other items. Since there are so many Indian customers in Dallas, Walmart has to stock these products to meet their needs,” Rajat explained in the video clip.



The text overlay on the video read: “Indian food items at Walmart in Dallas.”

(Also Read: India vs. America: 8 Things India Does Better Than The United States)



The video clip is being viral on instagram, sparking mixed reactions. While many users have expressed happiness at seeing familiar Indian products in an American supermarket, others were surprised by the overpriced items compared to India.



One user wrote, “We are good in India only. Products are overpriced.”

Another added, “4 dollars ka Hide & Seek biscuit? That’s Rs 320. In India, it’s just Rs 20. Half kg dal almost Rs 400? Too costly.”



A third user compared prices across borders, commenting, “Seems quite expensive compared to Canada prices with USD to CAD conversion.”



While a user asked the location, “Which location is Walmart in Dallas?”.



Others, however, pointed out that imported items often cost more abroad due to shipping, customs, and demand among the large Indian diaspora in the US.