‘Party Is United, Country Is Hot’: Trump Declares July 4 Signing Bash For ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

Washington, D.C.: On July 4th eve, President Donald Trump set the stage for a splashy White House celebration. The long-awaited “One Big Beautiful Bill” completed its journey through Congress on Thursday. The final tally stood at 218–214 in the House and 51–50 in the Senate – with Vice President JD Vance as the swing vote.

Trump’s statement rang with pride. He praised unity in the Republican caucus, naming Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Leader John Thune as key figures behind the effort. He added special thanks to every Republican lawmaker who backed the package. Only two voted no – Representatives Thomas Massie and Brian Fitzpatrick.

With passage secured, Trump extended a personal invitation. “Signing Celebration at the White House,” he said, set for Friday at 4 P.M. EST. "We are going to have a Signing Celebration at the White House tomorrow, at 4 P.M. EST. All Congressmen/women and Senators are invited. Together, we will celebrate our Nation's Independence and the beginning of our new Golden Age. The people of the United States of America will be Richer, Safer, and Prouder than ever before," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Thank you to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and all of the wonderful Republican Members of Congress who helped us deliver on our Promises, and so much more. Together, we can do things that were not even imagined possible less than one year ago. We will keep working, and winning -- CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!" he further added.

The event promises to coincide with Independence Day festivities. Trump described the moment as the start of a new “Golden Age” for the United States. A surge in prosperity. Greater national strength. Enhanced pride.

This legislative package carries several core elements – a wave of tax relief a hefty boost to the Pentagon and funding to strengthen border security. Details vary, but key provisions include family-focused tax credits, military funding increases and a ramp-up in border patrols and technology.

The House vote came after Thursday’s ceremonial airport welcome featured a Guard of Honour for Trump’s plane, not him. The atmosphere in the Capitol turned more charged. Just enough Republicans supported the package to secure approval. The Senate’s earlier 51–50 vote offered a hint at how precarious the final outcome would be.

Vice President Vance handed the deciding vote on Thursday evening, sending the bill to the president’s desk. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the timing as “a big, beautiful signing ceremony tomorrow at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July”. White House staff confirmed rolling media coverage is in place.

The package’s journey reflects a striking moment of alignment within the Republican Party. Trump cast the effort as proof of what could happen when his team stayed on message and stuck together.

Final approvals aside, preparations are underway. Invitations have gone out. Staff are rehearsing. Pundits are analysing the timing. On this eve of national celebration, Trump’s ceremony may shift the spotlight from fireworks to signature ink.

The day has arrived. Lawmakers, pundits and the public await whether the ceremony will deliver the next chapter of Trump’s political narrative and whether the new law will deliver the gains Trump promises.