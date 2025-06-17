New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed that US President Donald Trump is considering a ceasefire proposal between Israel and Iran. Macron made the statement while speaking in Canada, highlighting the urgent need for de-escalation in the region.

According to Macron, an offer has been extended to facilitate a ceasefire, which would be followed by broader discussions to address the underlying issues.

Macron also praised Trump's decision to leave the G7 summit early, viewing it as a positive development that could pave the way for renewed negotiations. "Right now, I believe negotiations need to restart, and civilians need to be protected," Macron emphasized, underscoring the importance of protecting human life and preventing further escalation.

Taking to the social media platform, Emmanuel Macron wrote, "French President Emmanuel Macron said, "We emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation between Israel and Iran. Only a rigorous negotiation will ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon and that safety is ensured for all in the Middle East. In this difficult context, I have not forgotten about Gaza. Israel must end the war. Hamas must release the hostages. Civilians must get relief."

"We discussed the shared interest of the United States and Europe in stabilizing our trade relations and promoting growth and employment in each of our countries. We also spoke about the pressure that must be exerted on Russia to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible and to negotiate a lasting peace for Ukraine," President Macron further added.

The proposal aims to bring relief to civilians caught in the crossfire and reduce tensions between Israel and Iran. Macron's comments suggest a potential shift in diplomatic efforts, with a focus on finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict. However, the outcome remains uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether both sides will agree to the proposed ceasefire.