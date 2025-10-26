Advertisement
PENNSYLVANIA

Pennsylvania Shooting: Chester County DA Says Multiple Victims In Lincoln University Incident, Investigation Underway

The Chester County District Attorney's Office confirmed that authorities have taken action in the reported shooting incident at Lincoln University. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 09:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pennsylvania Shooting: Chester County DA Says Multiple Victims In Lincoln University Incident, Investigation UnderwayPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

Pennsylvania Shooting: Chester County DA Says Multiple Victims In Lincoln University Incident, Investigation Underway

A shooting incident went down at Lincoln University, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening (local time,) and reportedly multiple individuals were shot. The Chester County District Attorney's Office informed that authorities have taken swift action and are investigating the incident. 

In a post on social media platform X, the DA's office informed of the incident and also urged the citizens to avoid the area at this time. 

"The Chester County District Attorney's Office is aware of a shooting with multiple victims that occurred at Lincoln University this evening. Law enforcement has responded to the scene and are actively investigating. Please avoid the area at this time," the post read. 

