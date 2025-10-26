Pennsylvania Shooting: Chester County DA Says Multiple Victims In Lincoln University Incident, Investigation Underway
The Chester County District Attorney's Office confirmed that authorities have taken action in the reported shooting incident at Lincoln University.
A shooting incident went down at Lincoln University, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening (local time,) and reportedly multiple individuals were shot. The Chester County District Attorney's Office informed that authorities have taken swift action and are investigating the incident.
In a post on social media platform X, the DA's office informed of the incident and also urged the citizens to avoid the area at this time.
"The Chester County District Attorney's Office is aware of a shooting with multiple victims that occurred at Lincoln University this evening. Law enforcement has responded to the scene and are actively investigating. Please avoid the area at this time," the post read.
