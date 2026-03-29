Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3031535https://zeenews.india.com/world/pentagon-prepares-for-potential-weeks-long-ground-operations-in-iran-reports-suggest-3031535.html
NewsWorldPentagon prepares for potential weeks-long ground operations in Iran, Reports suggest
US IRAN WAR

Pentagon prepares for potential weeks-long ground operations in Iran, Reports suggest

The United States military is drawing up plans for sustained ground operations inside Iran, potentially spanning several weeks, including a possible seizure of Kharg Island and strikes on coastal positions near the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Washington Post report citing unnamed American officials. The plans, which involve special operations and conventional infantry units, have not yet received presidential approval, and a full-scale invasion is not on the table.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pentagon prepares for potential weeks-long ground operations in Iran, Reports suggestUS President Donald Trump. (Photo: IANS)

The United States military is drawing up plans for sustained ground operations inside Iran, potentially spanning several weeks, including a possible seizure of Kharg Island and strikes on coastal positions near the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Washington Post report citing unnamed American officials. The plans, which involve special operations and conventional infantry units, have not yet received presidential approval, and a full-scale invasion is not on the table.

 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli becomes 1st batter in IPL history to cross 4000 runs in run chases
Virat Kohli
IPL 2026: Virat, Padikkal star as RCB thrash SRH by 6 wickets in season opener
Jammu and Kashmir news
Pakistani terrorists wanted in Jammu and Kashmir arrested in Punjab
US Iran conflict
30 days of US-Iran conflict: What the war means beyond the battlefield
Jacob Duffy
Who Is Jacob Duffy? RCB's latest star rattles SRH top order on IPL debut
Kashmir Tulip Garden
J-K: Tulip Garden sees record footfall as 1.4 lakh visitors flock in two weeks
iran us war
Iran daily's message amid reports of US troops deployment in Middle East
Punjab
Punjab expands free healthcare model with 107 medicines & 47 tests: Kejriwal
Karnataka
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's BIG statement on two language policy
Indian Railways
Railways to regulate entry of waitlisted passengers at 76 stations