Pentagon prepares for potential weeks-long ground operations in Iran, Reports suggest
The United States military is drawing up plans for sustained ground operations inside Iran, potentially spanning several weeks, including a possible seizure of Kharg Island and strikes on coastal positions near the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Washington Post report citing unnamed American officials. The plans, which involve special operations and conventional infantry units, have not yet received presidential approval, and a full-scale invasion is not on the table.
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The United States military is drawing up plans for sustained ground operations inside Iran, potentially spanning several weeks, including a possible seizure of Kharg Island and strikes on coastal positions near the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Washington Post report citing unnamed American officials. The plans, which involve special operations and conventional infantry units, have not yet received presidential approval, and a full-scale invasion is not on the table.
(This is a developing story.)
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