Pentagon prepares for potential weeks-long ground operations in Iran, Reports suggest

The United States military is drawing up plans for sustained ground operations inside Iran, potentially spanning several weeks, including a possible seizure of Kharg Island and strikes on coastal positions near the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Washington Post report citing unnamed American officials. The plans, which involve special operations and conventional infantry units, have not yet received presidential approval, and a full-scale invasion is not on the table.