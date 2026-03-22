Pentagon prepares ground invasion plan as Trump weighs 'boots on ground' in Iran- Reports

The Pentagon has drawn up comprehensive plans for the potential deployment of US ground troops into Iran.

High‑level military commanders have reportedly made specific requests to ensure readiness as US President Donald Trump weighs additional steps in the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel, reported CBS News, citing multiple sources.

While Trump has been examining the possibility of stationing ground forces in the Middle East, CBS News reported that he has yet to define the exact conditions under which he would approve their use. The deliberations have been held under anonymity as those involved were not permitted to discuss the sensitive planning publicly.

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When questioned about the possibility of a ground presence in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump told reporters, "No, I'm not putting troops anywhere," but added, "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you."

Responding to inquiries, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Pentagon's role is to ensure the Commander-in-Chief has "maximum optionality" in any crisis. She added that such preparations do not indicate a final decision, noting that "as the President said in the Oval Office yesterday, he is not planning to send ground troops anywhere at this time."



CBS News reported that the military has also convened sessions to address the logistics of capturing and detaining Iranian personnel and paramilitary members in the event of an invasion. These discussions include specific locations where detainees would be processed and held.

The United States is currently readying components of the 82nd Airborne Division for possible deployment to the region. This includes the Marine Corps' Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Army's Global Response Force.

According to CBS News, thousands of Marines are already on their way to the Middle East. Three naval vessels carrying around 2,200 Marines recently left California, marking the second such deployment since the conflict began, while an earlier unit rerouted from the Pacific remains en route to the region.

These movements reflect the Pentagon’s effort to broaden the military options available to the President, with forces being repositioned to sustain a high state of readiness amid the ongoing conflict.

(with ANI inputs)

