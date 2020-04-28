Pentagon releases videos of 'unexplained aerial phenomena' taken by US Navy pilots

The Pentagon on Monday released three previously classified videos in which US Navy pilots can be seen encountering what appear to be unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

According to Pentagon, the videos, which are not of very good quality, depict “unexplained aerial phenomena” and these were previously leaked.

The Pentagon said it released the footage to “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos,” a statement on the Department of Defense website said.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” the statement said.

The videos had been “circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017”, the statement said, adding that “the aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified’”.

The three videos show what was encountered by pilots during training flights in 2004 and 2015. It is to be noted that the New York Times had published about two videos in 2017 and the third video was released by the To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science group, a media and private science organization.

Experts maintain that Pentagon's decision to declassify the videos will add to the legitimacy of the the videos and will spark speculation that humans have interacted with extra terrestrials in the part.

Meanwhile, former Senate democratic leader Harry Reid, who is from Nevada, tweeted the three videos “only scratches the surface of research and materials available”.

It is to be noted that Nevada houses the military testing ground Area 51, which is seen as spiritual home of the world's UFO followers. "I'm glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available," Reid said.