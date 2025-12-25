Advertisement
NewsWorldPentagon Says China Working To Prevent US-India Ties; Beijing Slams ‘Distortion’
CHINA

Pentagon Says China Working To Prevent US-India Ties; Beijing Slams ‘Distortion’

China has strongly rejected the Pentagon’s assertions, accusing Washington of misrepresenting Beijing’s defence posture and attempting to create divisions between China and other countries.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 08:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pentagon Says China Working To Prevent US-India Ties; Beijing Slams 'Distortion'

The United States Department of Defense has claimed that China is seeking to leverage reduced tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India to prevent closer strategic ties between New Delhi and Washington.

In its annual report to the US Congress on China, the Pentagon stated that Beijing “probably seeks to capitalize on decreased tension along the LAC to stabilize bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of U.S.-India ties.” The assessment comes amid efforts by India and China to manage border frictions following years of military standoffs in eastern Ladakh.

Responding to the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the Pentagon’s assessment “distorts China’s defense policy, sows discord between China and other countries, and aims at finding a pretext for the U.S. to maintain its military supremacy.” He added that China “firmly opposes” the report.

Lin Jian stressed that China approaches its relationship with India from a “strategic height and a long-term perspective.” He said Beijing remains willing to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, promote cooperation, and properly manage differences in order to advance a stable and healthy bilateral relationship.

On the border issue, the Chinese spokesperson said the boundary question is strictly a matter between China and India, adding that the current situation along the border is generally stable with established communication mechanisms in place. He also criticized what he described as “groundless and irresponsible comments” by other countries on China-India relations.

