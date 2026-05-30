'Perfect bill of health': Doctor says US President Trump 'in excellent health' after annual checkup

Trump health update: A positive medical summary declared US President Donald Trump to be in "excellent health." The report confirmed strong function across key areas: pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical.

The recently issued annual physical examination memorandum on Friday (local time) from the Physician to the US President, Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, D.O., MC, USN, stated that Trump is in "excellent health" following his comprehensive medical evaluation on Tuesday (May 26) conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

According to the memorandum, Trump underwent his annual medical examination on Tuesday. The assessment included a full review of diagnostic studies and laboratory testing carried out over the past year, along with consultations involving 22 speciality providers from multiple academic institutions.

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The memorandum stated that the evaluations were conducted in accordance with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommendations.

"The President has authorised the public release of these findings," as per ANI, the report noted.

It further stated that his "demanding" schedule, which includes frequent high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being.

"Cognitive and physical performance are excellent," the summary said, adding that the President is "fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

White House on Trump's health

Earlier on May 26, the White House, on its official X handle, shared a Truth Social post of Trump and wrote, "PERFECT BILL OF HEALTH!"

In the post, the US President wrote, "Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything check out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff!"

PERFECT BILL OF HEALTH! pic.twitter.com/nxyEpQF0Qe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 26, 2026

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US-Iran deal

The health disclosure of US President Trump comes at a critical geopolitical juncture, coinciding with high-stakes peace negotiations between Washington and Tehran aimed at stabilising the Middle East and ending the conflict.

On the issue of the US-Iran deal, the White House did not announce any decision following US President Donald Trump's meeting with his national security team in the Situation Room on Friday, despite the President earlier indicating that the discussion would help him make a "final determination" on issues related to Iran, CNN reported.

"The Situation Room meeting has concluded and lasted approximately two hours. President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon," an official said.

Trump had announced the meeting shortly, stating that its purpose was "to make a final determination." He also outlined several conditions that he expected Iran to accept as part of any potential agreement aimed at ending the conflict.

"Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb," Trump declared. "The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many)!" he added.

Later, Iranian state media Press TV reported that Tehran has asserted that no final understanding had been reached, rejecting suggestions that Tehran would act under external pressure.

(with ANI inputs)

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