‘Persian Nation Will Soon Be liberated’: Netanyahu Supports Protests In Iran

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Tel Aviv is keeping a close watch on the developing situation in Iran, as protests calling for “freedom” continue to spread across the country. Speaking on Sunday local time, he expressed support for what he described as the Iranian people’s struggle against “tyranny”.

The protests in Iran began on December 28 as demonstrations over rising inflation and growing economic hardship. Over the past two weeks, it snowballed into widespread unrest across multiple cities, with clashes reported between agitators and security forces.

Netanyahu addressed the situation in a post on X and wrote, “Israel is closely monitoring the events unfolding in Iran. The protests for freedom have spread throughout the country. The people of Israel, and the entire world, stand in awe of the immense bravery of Iran's citizens.”

He went on to condemn the violence used against protesters and said his country stands firmly against the killing of civilians. “Israel supports their struggle for freedom and strongly condemns the mass killings of innocent civilians. We all hope that the Persian nation will soon be liberated from the yoke of tyranny,” he said.

The Israeli prime minister also spoke about the future, referring to the possibility of ties between the two countries. “When that day comes, Israel and Iran will once again be faithful partners in building a future of prosperity and peace for both nations,” he said.

According to Human Rights Activists in Iran, at least 420 protesters have been killed during anti-government demonstrations over the past 15 days. The group said the dead include eight children.

CNN reported that demonstrations have continued to spread across cities, with authorities responding through arrests, crackdowns and the use of force. Human rights organisations have raised concerns over the number of casualties and the treatment of those detained.

Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest on “rioters” and alleged foreign interference, while stating that genuine economic grievances will be addressed. At the same time, senior officials have hinted a hard line against protesters.

Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad said legal action against those involved would be severe. According to Tasnim news agency, he said proceedings would be carried out “without leniency, mercy or appeasement”. He added, “The charges against all rioters are the same.”

International reactions have continued to grow.

Speaking to crowds at the Vatican after his Angelus prayer, Pope Leo said he was praying for peace in Iran. In the United States, officials told CNN that President Trump is weighing several military options in Iran following the deadly protests, after warning Tehran against using lethal force on demonstrators.

As protests continue and global attention intensifies, the situation in Iran is under close watch by governments and international institutions around the world.