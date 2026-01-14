Personnel Departing From US Air Base In Qatar, Iran Issues Warning To Neighbours - Is Middle East Heading Towards A Conflict?

US-Iran Tensions: Qatar confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that some personnel are departing from the US Al Udeid Air Base in the country. These developments come as regional tensions are soaring with signs of escalation surrounding Iran's protests, with US officials repeatedly threatening to intervene.

This confirmation from Qatar comes just hours after the Indian Embassy in Tehran issued an advisory for the Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest. Similarly, the US virtual embassy in Iran on Tuesday urged US citizens to leave the country.

On the other hand, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in a post on X, informed that he received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. @araghchi



We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 14, 2026

US Air Base In Qatar

Earlier, citing a Reuters report, Xinhua news agency had reported that the US is withdrawing some of its personnel from its military bases in the Middle East as a precaution. Meanwhile, IMO cited "regional tensions" as the reason for the personnel's departure from the US Air Base.

According to IANS, the IMO said, "With reference to circulating media reports regarding the departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base, the International Media Office (IMO) of the State of Qatar states that such measures are being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions."

The IMO reaffirmed that Qatar continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including steps related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, wrote, "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!"

Also Read- India Issues Advisory For Nationals In Iran Again, Says 'Leave By Available Means'

Iran's Warning To Neighbours

The local media reported that Iran's Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh has said that the country will respond forcefully to any attack and "defend the country with full force and until the last drop of blood."

As per IANS, some reports have highlighted that Iran has warned neighbouring countries hosting US forces that US military bases could be targeted if Washington intervenes in the ongoing protests.

(with IANS inputs)