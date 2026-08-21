Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Peru earthquake today: 6.7 magnitude quake strikes southern Andes; Tsunami risk ruled out

Peru earthquake today: 6.7 magnitude quake strikes southern Andes; Tsunami risk ruled out

A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru's Andean region on Thursday afternoon, shaking cities across the Ayacucho, Ica, and Arequipa provinces.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 07:46 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 07:47 AM IST
Peru earthquake today: 6.7 magnitude quake strikes southern Andes; Tsunami risk ruled out
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Peru earthquake today: 6.7 magnitude quake strikes southern Andes; Tsunami risk ruled out
2
3
4
5