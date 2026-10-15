/Peshawar school roof collapse: 18 dead and dozens trapped in Pakistan tragedy

A multi-story roof collapse at a private school in Peshawar killed at least 17 young students and one teacher on Thursday morning. Emergency responders confirmed that all deceased children were under the age of 13. Dozens of injured victims—some in critical condition—were pulled from the rubble as rescue efforts continued in full force.
The tragedy occurred at the Al-Khair Education Centre in the Dir Colony district of Peshawar. Morning lessons were actively underway when the building's structural integrity gave way without warning.
Initial reports indicate that an upper-floor roof caved in directly onto a first-floor classroom. The cascading weight crushed the space below, trapping pupils and staff under heavy concrete debris.
Local authorities immediately launched disaster protocols as surrounding residents rushed to assist early emergency efforts.
Emergency crews from Rescue 1122 dispatched ambulances, heavy machinery, and specialised rescue teams to the site. First responders worked frantically to clear concrete slabs and free students pinned in the wreckage.
Lady Reading Hospital (LRH)—Peshawar’s largest medical facility—declared a state of emergency to manage the influx of casualties. Hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim confirmed that 17 children and a female teacher were brought in deceased.
"Our trauma teams are working around the clock to stabilise more than 30 injured patients," Asim stated. Senior hospital administrators are supervising emergency surgeries, with several children listed in critical condition.
Heavy machinery and search dogs remain deployed at the collapse site to locate any missing children. Rescue officials caution that the death toll may rise as clearing operations reach lower levels of the damaged structure.
Provincial authorities have not yet released an official cause for the collapse. Investigators are examining whether poor construction materials, unauthorized structural additions, or lack of maintenance led to the fatal structural failure.
Local safety officials confirmed that a comprehensive investigation into the private school's safety permits and building standards will begin immediately once rescue operations conclude.
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