/Is America running out of THAAD and Patriot missiles? Inside US military readiness controversy

Questions about America's missile defense stockpiles have moved to the center of a growing debate in Washington after a CNN report claimed that key missile inventories have been heavily reduced following months of military operations linked to the conflict with Iran. The report suggested that some of the United States' most important air defense systems have been used at a rapid pace, raising concerns about long-term readiness. However, the Pentagon and White House have strongly rejected those claims, insisting that US forces remain fully prepared and have the weapons needed to respond to any threat.