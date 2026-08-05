/Is America running out of THAAD and Patriot missiles? Inside US military readiness controversy

Questions about America's missile defense stockpiles have moved to the center of a growing debate in Washington after a CNN report claimed that key missile inventories have been heavily reduced following months of military operations linked to the conflict with Iran. The report suggested that some of the United States' most important air defense systems have been used at a rapid pace, raising concerns about long-term readiness. However, the Pentagon and White House have strongly rejected those claims, insisting that US forces remain fully prepared and have the weapons needed to respond to any threat.
The controversy began after CNN published a report citing anonymous sources familiar with internal Pentagon assessments. According to the report, the United States has used a significant number of missile interceptors during operations in the Middle East.
CNN reported that nearly 80 percent of the US inventory of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors has been used. Before the recent conflict, estimates from the Center for Strategic and International Studies suggested that the United States had about 452 THAAD missiles.
The report also claimed that around half of the country's Patriot interceptor missiles have already been deployed. Patriot systems are among the most widely used air defense weapons in the US military and are designed to intercept aircraft, drones and incoming missiles.
In addition, the report said that inventories of some long-range air defense systems and Tomahawk cruise missiles have also been reduced after months of military activity.
THAAD and Patriot systems play a major role in America's missile defense network. THAAD is designed to intercept ballistic missiles at high altitudes, while Patriot systems are used to defend military bases, critical infrastructure and allied nations from a range of aerial threats.
Both systems have been used extensively to protect US forces and regional allies from missile attacks. Because of their importance, any report suggesting a sharp decline in inventories quickly attracts attention from military planners and defense analysts.
Senior Trump administration officials quickly pushed back against the CNN report and said there is no reason to question US military readiness.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directly challenged the report on X, writing, "That banner is NOT TRUE, @CNN. Shame on you. We don't hate the Fake News media enough."
That banner is NOT TRUE, @CNN. Shame on you.— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) August 4, 2026
We don’t hate the Fake News media enough. pic.twitter.com/QCwEoykQZR
Other officials also defended the military's readiness.
CNN reported that concerns over missile inventories led to discussions among military leaders and raised questions among some US allies in the Gulf region. The report also suggested that stockpile levels may have played a role in military planning decisions related to Iran.
However, administration officials have not confirmed those claims and continue to argue that the United States remains capable of meeting its military commitments around the world.
The exact size of US missile stockpiles is not publicly known, and much of that information remains classified for national security reasons. As a result, outside analysts often rely on estimates and reports from government officials and defense experts.
What is clear is that missile defense systems have been used heavily during recent operations in the Middle East. Whether that has created a serious readiness problem remains the subject of debate.
For now, the disagreement highlights a larger question facing the US military: how to maintain strong missile defense capabilities while responding to ongoing security challenges around the world. While media reports point to pressure on inventories, Pentagon officials insist that America's military remains fully equipped and ready for action.
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