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Is America running out of THAAD and Patriot missiles? Inside US military readiness controversy

Is America running out of THAAD and Patriot missiles? A CNN report raised concerns about US missile inventories, but Pentagon officials say America's military remains fully prepared and ready for action.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 07:54 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 08:01 AM IST
Is America running out of THAAD and Patriot missiles? Inside US military readiness controversy
Image Credit: X/@Osinttechnical. Representative image.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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