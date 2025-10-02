Caught On Camera: Watch Pageant Contestants Dive As 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines Gala | VIRAL VIDEO

A strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the central Philippines earlier this week, triggering widespread destruction and havoc. Rescuers confirmed that the number of fatalities has risen to 72, hundreds have been injured, and thousands left homeless in the region.

Viral Video Records Pageant Pandemonium

The violent shaking occurred during the Miss Asia-Pacific International 2025 Gala Night in Cebu, resulting in a viral clip of the stunned beauty pageant contestants scurrying off the stage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In spite of the initial fear demonstrated in the video, event organizers later assured the safety of everyone concerned. "In view of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Cebu, we would like to assure everybody that all Miss Asia Pacific International 2025 candidates and the MAPI Organisation team are safe and well," the organisation shared on Instagram. They also commended the venue, Radisson Blu Cebu, for its "swift and professional response" in taking safety precautions.

Rescue Efforts Ongoing in 'Golden Hour'

Search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing in the devastated areas, with special attention being paid to Bogo city, which was hardest hit.

Rescuers utilised spotlights, heavy machinery, and their own hands to carefully sort through the wreckage of destroyed buildings. Although no survivors were extracted from a building that had collapsed in Bogo, officials are still optimistic.

"We’re still in the golden hour of our search and rescue," said Office of Civil Defence deputy administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV. He added that there are "still many reports of people who were pinned or hit by debris."

The quake hit at a critically shallow 5 kilometers (3 miles) and occurred at or near the city of Bogo, a coastal metropolis in Cebu province where approximately half of the recorded deaths were reported. The Philippine government is at present determining whether or not to call for international assistance.

Matmo Storm Edges Closer

Complicating the relief efforts is Tropical Storm Matmo creeping its way towards the Philippines. Weather forecasters issued warnings that Matmo may develop into a typhoon and could threaten southern China by the weekend.

Matmo is now tracking west-northwest at 65 kph (40 mph) sustained winds. It is forecast to reach Luzon, the most populated island in the country, by Friday. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) predicts that the storm may land at southern Isabela or Aurora province in the north before it traverses northern Luzon.

ALSO READ | F-117A Nighthawk Flight Sparks Debate After Mysterious Sighting Near Mexico; Is the Stealth Jet Really Retired?