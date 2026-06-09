Sky-high splash: 36-storey tower rocks and rooftop pool overflows in massive 7.8 Philippines quake | VIDEO

Philippines earthquake: A shocking 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippines, causing more than 30 deaths and numerous other injuries. The massive tremor caused mass panic in the cities, especially after shocking footage of a 36 storey high residential building in extreme motion emerged on the Internet.

Footage of high-rise residential building moving in the midst of earthquake

The video shows the high-rise residential building oscillating side to side due to strong tremors experienced during the seismic activity. As a result of such intense motion, the rooftop swimming pool started overflowing with the waves splashing off the roof and running down the sides of the high-rise tower.

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Residents reported a large number of cases where thousands of citizens rushed out of their shaken houses into the streets, parking lots, and other open places where they thought they could feel safe from structural collapses.

Why do tall buildings move during tremors?

Although watching the 36-story building moving during the quake can appear terrifying, engineers explain that structural flexion is a key component of skyscraper design. Tall buildings are made flexible enough to sway and move.

36-Storey Building SWAYS After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines



Dramatic scenes as powerful quake rocks the region.



(8 June 2026)#Philippines #earthquake #philippinesearthquaketoday #PNC pic.twitter.com/dvmIbuTl0g — People's news Channel (@peoplesnews2024) June 8, 2026

Since the tower sways instead of maintaining absolute rigidity, the enormous seismic energy is effectively absorbed and dissipated; thus, no cracks appear in the steel and concrete structure of the tower. Professionals have claimed that the swaying motion of the building clearly indicates that earthquake-resistance engineering worked perfectly well to ensure structural stability.

Emergency operation initiated in Pacific Ring of Fire

Emergency operation teams and disaster management officers have been dispatched to the most severely affected areas of the south region, where search and rescue efforts have been initiated. At present, assessment of the total damage in terms of structural damage to buildings and disruptions in transportation and public utilities is being carried out.

At least 30 people have died due to this catastrophe, and search teams have been engaged in looking for survivors amid debris. It should be noted that the Philippines occupies a location where the Pacific "Ring of Fire" is located—the ring of the ocean basin known for volcanic eruptions and strong earthquakes caused by incessant tectonic activity in the area.

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