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NewsWorldMassive 7.8 earthquake hits Philippines: Chilling videos show Tsunami waves strike coast, shocking school collapse | WATCH
EARTHQUAKE HITS PHILIPPINES

Massive 7.8 earthquake hits Philippines: Chilling videos show Tsunami waves strike coast, shocking school collapse | WATCH

Philippines earthquake: A fatal 7.8 earthquake hit Mindanao, Philippines, triggering regional tsunami warnings up to 3 meters. Watch the viral videos of structural collapses.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 10:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Massive 7.8 earthquake hits Philippines: Chilling videos show Tsunami waves strike coast, shocking school collapse | WATCHA rescuer searches for survivors with a search and rescue dog at the site of a collapsed building. (Photo: IANS)

Philippines earthquake: A deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern part of the Philippines on Monday, resulting in at least five deaths while injuring another four people in General Santos City. This horrific quake has prompted regional tsunami advisories and widespread panic, as efforts continue to assess damage to structures.

In response to the deadly natural phenomenon, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an advisory regarding coastal areas including the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan, and Papua New Guinea. It was reported that the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) detected the occurrence of an earthquake at a shallow distance of 10 kilometers.

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ALSO READJapan issues tsunami advisory after strong 7.8 magnitude quake hits Philippines

Reports quoted by news agency Reuters indicated that tsunami waves of up to three feet have reached various coastal regions after the quake. Following this information, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. decided to suspend school activities in affected areas of Mindanao and instructed all coastal residents to relocate to higher ground.

"Move to higher grounds now. Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind." – President Marcos Jr

On the other hand, Indonesia's official weather body raised alarms regarding its own country. Its officials advised people living in certain regions of Kalimantan and Sulawesi to brace themselves for possible waves of up to three meters high due to tsunamis.

Damage to tarmac and structural collapse: Panic in general santos

The relatively close distance of the shallow epicenter made for serious structural damages. It was confirmed that certain segments of business establishments in General Santos had crumbled, prompting an immediate evacuation of patients in the local hospital in preparation for further aftershocks.

This unfortunate event happened to coincide with the opening day of school, forcing teachers to shift their focus from welcoming students to implementing emergency plans. According to Agripino Dacera, General Santos’ disaster management chief, the emergency services were on the scene investigating reports of deaths and searching for people trapped under debris.

Horrific footage: Social media shows building collapses

In response to the earthquake, people across various locations turned to their trusted social media platform, X, to share footage of the destruction in progress.

Collapse of school compound: There is a viral video showing how a huge shelter collapsed on a playground where kids were gathered together. In the video, it can be seen that the teacher was trying to lead the kids in an emergency drill before the collapse occurred.

Urban destruction: Another video depicts frightened people running down the roads, covered with clouds of dust, after a tall building collapses on its own.

Magnitude of the disaster: Other videos show that the powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquakes caused even the water in swimming pools to overflow violently.

Rescue operations are still ongoing in Mindanao as the authorities expect aftershocks to occur.

ALSO READ | Caught on camera | Two pilots killed as Austin-bound business jet explodes in La Romana | SHOCKING VIDEO

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