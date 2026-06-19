/Permanent coastal uplift: Why the sea won't return after the 7.8 magnitude Philippines earthquake

The powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake that happened offshore southern Mindanao region in the Philippines not only caused damages to infrastructure but has permanently transformed the geography of the area. After the major quake, the shocked residents living in coastal areas saw how the sea began to pull back quickly, leaving a huge 200-meter portion of the bottom of the sea revealed to daylight as now dried land.
Called scientifically "coastal uplift," the drastic change in geography of the area caused a panic among local population since they believed that this process is the prelude to a catastrophic tsunami.
Although the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) admitted the presence of minor tsunami waves, it has been clarified that the exposed land will be there forever as it is a geological change rather than a retreating wave.
The Earth's crust consists of the fragments called tectonic plates. The zones in which these plates rub against each other are called faults. Most of the earthquakes happen in one of the three faults: strike-slip fault (horizontal sliding), normal fault (downward slipping) and thrust fault.
The major earthquake has been caused by the so-called "thrust fault" (reverse fault). Thrust fault is characterized by collision of massive blocks of tectonic plates with the result that one block (upper one) overrides the other one.
Thus, one can compare this process with driving of a heavy car up a slope of a truck and thus raising its height above the ground. The powerful compression occurring in this particular earthquake forced to raise a massive chunk of earth crust upward thus making it appear above the level of the sea.
According to PHIVOLCS, the origin of the earthquake lies under the ground within Cotabato Subduction Zone. It is a highly dynamic area in which one tectonic plate sinks under another in the form of a trench.
It should be noted that the island of Mindanao is located in an extremely complicated geological junction and is surrounded with five oceanic trenches:
Geodesy – science dealing with measurements of the geometric shape and gravity field of the Earth – together with satellite radar data is used by scientists to document the size of the displacement. Preliminary interferometry from foreign and local laboratories detected a significant upwards displacement of the crustal surface at the southern part of the Sarangani Peninsula.
According to satellite imagery, the maximum vertical uplift of the coast happened in municipalities of Glan, located in Sarangani province, and Jose Abad Santos from Davao Occidental.
Upon conducting field surveys in coastal areas such as Pangyan, Burias, Big Margas, Small Margas, Batulaki, and Camaligan, the satellite data became clear. Coastlines previously submerged under water are now uncovered completely to the sunlight with coral reefs, marine rocks, and sea sand left completely dry.
The drastic 200 meters retreat of the coastline raised alarms since this is similar to the familiar indicator of a tsunami threat.
The usual case when there is a tsunami threat involves the drastic withdrawal of water prior to the arrival of a giant wave. But based on physics, a water withdrawal as a result of a tsunami happens only within a short period of a few minutes to hours until the wave comes back at high speed.
The difference between the normal tsunami process and what happened in the areas of Sarangani and Davao Occidental is that the withdrawal of water was not due to a passing wave cycle but due to an uplift of the rock underneath. This area became elevated beyond sea level so that it allowed the natural drainage of the water into a lower level.
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