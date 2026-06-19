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Permanent coastal uplift: Why the sea won't return after the 7.8 magnitude Philippines earthquake

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake along the Cotabato Trench has permanently altered the geography of southern Mindanao, causing a 200-meter coastal uplift. PHIVOLCS clarifies why this tectonic shift caused the sea to retreat permanently, easing tsunami fears.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 03:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 03:27 PM IST
Permanent coastal uplift: Why the sea won't return after the 7.8 magnitude Philippines earthquake
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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