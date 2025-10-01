Advertisement
PHILIPPINES EARTHQUAKE 6.9

Coastline Alert: Near-7.0 Earthquake Triggers 'Sea-Level Disturbance' Warning In Central Visayas

A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the central Philippines coast near Bohol late Tuesday. Local officials issued a coastal advisory, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center declared no tsunami threat for the broader region.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 07:39 AM IST
REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A strong offshore earthquake with a corrected magnitude of 6.9 hit the central Philippines coast late Tuesday night, causing tremors throughout the region. Although there were no immediate reports of serious casualties and damage, local officials warned coastal townspeople to exercise caution.

 

