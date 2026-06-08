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NewsWorldPilot, copilot dead in private jet crash during emergency landing attempt in Dominican Republic
LA ROMANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Pilot, copilot dead in private jet crash during emergency landing attempt in Dominican Republic

According to preliminary reports, the jet declared an emergency while flying about 16 nautical miles south-west of La Romana Airport. The pilot and co-pilot turned the aircraft around and attempted to return to the airport.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 05:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Pilot, copilot dead in private jet crash during emergency landing attempt in Dominican RepublicPhoto Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

Two crew members were killed after a private jet crashed and caught fire while attempting an emergency landing at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, authorities said. The aircraft, a US-registered Gulfstream G200 executive jet, had taken off from La Romana and was heading to Austin, Texas, when it developed serious mechanical problems shortly after departure.

According to preliminary reports, the jet declared an emergency while flying about 16 nautical miles south-west of La Romana Airport. The pilot and co-pilot turned the aircraft around and attempted to return to the airport.

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However, the emergency landing ended in tragedy when the aircraft crashed on touchdown, burst into flames, and exploded in a fireball. Officials confirmed that only the pilot and co-pilot were on board at the time of the accident, and both died from their injuries.

Videos circulating on social media showed the aircraft engulfed in flames following the crash. Other footage captured thick black smoke billowing into the sky as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene and firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Emergency response teams, including airport fire and rescue personnel, were immediately deployed. Airport operations were temporarily suspended while crews secured the area and investigators began examining the wreckage.

The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) confirmed that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

“Aviation authorities activated the corresponding protocols and are conducting the necessary investigations to determine the causes of the incident. Both the IDAC and the Aviation Accident Investigation Commission will provide additional information as the investigation progresses,” the agency said in a statement posted on X.

Initial information suggests the aircraft suffered a technical malfunction before the attempted landing, although officials stressed that the exact circumstances remain under investigation.

Authorities said investigators will examine the aircraft's maintenance records, technical condition, communications with air traffic control and other operational data to establish what led to the crash.

The identities of the pilot and co-pilot have not yet been released. Officials have also not disclosed the aircraft's registration details or any preliminary conclusions regarding the cause of the accident.

La Romana International Airport serves the popular tourist city of La Romana, one of the Dominican Republic's key travel destinations. Tourism remains a major pillar of the Caribbean nation's economy.

The crash has also revived memories of a fatal private aircraft accident in 2021, when nine people died after a plane crashed shortly after departing from Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo.

The investigation into Sunday's crash remains ongoing.

(With ANI inputs)

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