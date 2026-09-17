/Pivot to Europe, Provoking US: Canada seeks joint expeditionary force role as EU offers historic ‘associate Status’, Trump wars of massive tariff

Washington: In a bid to strengthen its defence and economic ties with Europe, Prime Minister Mark Carney has formally applied for Canada to join the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), while the European Union (EU) has offered Ottawa a new ‘associate member’ relationship.
The prime minister announced the JEF application during his visit to Europe. US President Donald Trump then warned that the EU could face “very heavy tariffs” if he considers its actions over Canada a “hostile act”. He also said the United States could stop trading with Europe on some goods.
Carney announced Canada’s JEF application during his meeting with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Liverpool on September 16. He country Prime Minister’s Office said Carney welcomed British support for the application.
“Prime Minister Carney announced that Canada has formally applied to join the Joint Expeditionary Force and welcomed the UK’s support for Canada’s participation in this important initiative,” it said.
The JEF is a military cooperation group made up of 10 Northern European NATO members (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom). Britain serves as the Framework Nation. The group allows its members to train, plan and operate together and can support larger NATO or UN operations.
Canada has worked with the JEF before. Canadian forces took part in JEF activities, including the TARASSIS exercise in 2025. The country also took part in the JEF leaders’ meeting in March 2026 as a guest participant.
Carney and Burnham also talked about Canadian participation in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). Canada became an observer in July 2026, joining the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan in talks over the multinational programme for a next-generation combat aircraft.
The two governments are also working on the BATUS Future Project, which aims to establish a new permanent facility for British Army Training Unit Suffield in Canada. The Canadian government says the project will support the development and testing of new equipment and advanced technology at CFB Suffield.
The two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in frontier technologies, including the safe and responsible development and use of artificial intelligence.
Canada’s defence plans with Europe were accompanied by a new proposal from the EU.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen invited Ottawa to become the EU’s first “associate member” during her State of the Union address in Strasbourg on September 16. The proposal would establish a new form of relationship between Ottawa and the 27-member bloc.
Canada is not eligible for full EU membership under the bloc’s treaties, which limit membership to European states.
“I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the EU,” von der Leyen told Carney during the address.
She also proposed moving the Canada-EU relationship beyond their existing trade agreement, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).
“We will move from CETA to an alliance for the future. To create a common prosperity and economic security space,” she said.
The proposed partnership could cover technology, defence industry cooperation, the Arctic, energy, critical minerals, batteries, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, cybersecurity and economic security. Von der Leyen said trade in goods between Canada and the EU has risen by 75% in less than a decade under CETA.
The proposal is still at an early stage. The EU has never had an associate member, and the details of such a status have yet to be settled. The EU and Canada are expected to discuss the proposal further at their planned summit in Montreal on October 29 and 30.
The US president responded to the proposed EU-Canada partnership from Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Canada's into a terrible trade practice. And now, I will say this: if they do that, if I think it's a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things,” he said.
“And so, if they do that, if Europe does that with a bad intention - because if it's a good intention, that's fine. If it's a bad intention, we'll put very heavy tariffs on Europe,” he added.
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