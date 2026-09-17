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Pivot to Europe, Provoking US: Canada seeks joint expeditionary force role as EU offers historic ‘associate Status’, Trump wars of massive tariff

Canada’s JEF application follows an earlier British invitation to join the defence group that Ottawa declined in 2014. The proposed EU “associate member” status could also open cooperation with Canada on defence, critical minerals, energy, AI, quantum technology and Arctic projects.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
Pivot to Europe, Provoking US: Canada seeks joint expeditionary force role as EU offers historic ‘associate Status’, Trump wars of massive tariff

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Pivot to Europe, Provoking US: Canada seeks joint expeditionary force role as EU offers historic ‘associate Status’, Trump wars of massive tariff
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