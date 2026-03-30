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NewsWorldPlane breaching Trump’s Air Force One no-fly zone intercepted at Palm Beach airport
US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Plane breaching Trump’s Air Force One no-fly zone intercepted at Palm Beach airport

The White House confirmed the alert stemmed from lost communication with the plane but assured no threat to Air Force One or President Trump.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 06:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Plane breaching Trump’s Air Force One no-fly zone intercepted at Palm Beach airport(File Photo IANS)

A civilian plane's breach of temporary flight restrictions near US President Donald Trump's Air Force One triggered a security alert at Florida's Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday (local time).

F-16 fighter jets scrambled and deployed flares in response, according to The New York Post.

The New York Post reported that authorities enacted a ground stop at Palm Beach International Airport as NORAD jets intercepted the errant general aviation aircraft.

The White House confirmed the alert stemmed from lost communication with the plane but assured no threat to Air Force One or President Trump.

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In a statement by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service and shared by NORAD, the F-16 jets from the Continental US NORAD region intercepted the aircraft over Palm Beach at approximately 1:15 p.m. EDT on March 29, 2026. The civilian plane had breached the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in the area.

The statement added that the jets safely escorted the aircraft out of the restricted zone. During the intercept, flares were deployed to signal the pilot and communicate instructions. NORAD clarified that the flares are fully safe, burn out completely, and pose no danger to the public.

"The civilian aircraft violated the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) at approximately 1:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft. During the intercept, NORAD aircraft dispensed flares, which may have been visible to the public. The flares were used to draw attention from or communicate with the pilot. Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground," the statement read.

NORAD instructs intercepted civilian aircraft to immediately tune to emergency frequencies 121.5 or 243.0 MHz and reverse course until cleared.

"A general aviation aircraft was briefly out of communication with the air traffic control tower at Palm Beach International Airport, but contact was ultimately established and the ground stop was lifted," a White House official said, as quoted by The New York Post.

"There was no drone incursion or concern regarding Air Force One, which is not slated to take off until this evening," the official added.

The New York Post reported that President Trump was at Trump International Golf Course during the Palm Beach International Airport security incident.

(with ANI inputs)
 

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