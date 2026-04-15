‘Plane could be attacked’: How Iranian delegation reached Islamabad despite threat for talks with US

US-Iran Islamabad Talks: Forcing a sudden change in travel plans and adding another layer of tension to already fragile diplomacy, a senior member of Iran’s negotiating team has claimed that the delegation faced a security threat while travelling to Islamabad for high-stakes talks with the United States.

According to Mohammad Marandi, the team received warnings that their aircraft could be targeted while en route to Pakistan’s capital. Speaking to Lebanese satellite television channel Al Mayadeen, he said the delegation diverted its flight to Mashhad before continuing the journey by train, car and bus to reach Islamabad.

“We received direct threats while en route to Islamabad that our plane might be attacked,” Marandi said and described the situation as serious enough to alter travel arrangements immediately.

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He added that the delegation also chose a different route for the return journey, although no details were shared about the source of the alleged threat.

The claim comes against the backdrop of tense diplomatic efforts aimed at ending a weeks-long confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

Talks held under tight security

The negotiations in Islamabad brought together senior officials from both sides, including US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian leaders such as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Security arrangements around the talks were extensive. Thousands of personnel were deployed and routes leading to the venue were sealed ahead of the meetings, highlighting the sensitivity of the negotiations and the regional climate surrounding them.

The talks were the most senior direct engagement between the United States and Iran in decades. It covered Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, regional security and shipping concerns linked to the Strait of Hormuz. After several rounds of the negotiation, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

Tense moments during negotiations

Sources familiar with the talks said the atmosphere inside the negotiation rooms was uneven. Delegates reportedly left and re-entered meetings during intense exchanges, with both sides pressing for assurances and guarantees.

Iranian officials also raised concerns about trust during the discussions. According to reports, Tehran questioned previous assurances made during earlier diplomatic contacts, including meetings in Geneva, where Iran believed military escalation would not occur during negotiations.

These disagreements grew more tense when discussions turned to Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief. Tehran sought guarantees against future military action and clearer commitments on sanctions, while the United States pushed for limits on uranium enrichment and broader monitoring measures.

Although at several points the talks appeared close to producing an understanding, they eventually ended without a breakthrough. Still, both sides left the door open for further dialogue, indicating that diplomacy may continue despite the setback.

Travel threat adds new layer of tension

The alleged threat to the Iranian delegation’s aircraft adds another dimension to an already sensitive diplomatic effort. Marandi said that despite the warning, the Iranian team decided to continue with the talks and later return to Iran without extending their stay in Pakistan.

Such security concerns are not uncommon during high-level negotiations involving adversarial states, particularly when talks involve nuclear issues and regional military tensions. Analysts say that even perceived risks can influence travel decisions and negotiation dynamics.