Plane Crashes Moments After Take-Off In Venezuela, Bursts Into Flames | Terrifying Video Captures The Chaos

A light aircraft crashed during take-off at Paramillo Airport in Venezuela’s Táchira state, killing both crew members on board, authorities confirmed. The twin-engine Piper PA-31T1 reportedly failed to gain altitude shortly after departure, stalled, and slammed onto the runway before erupting into flames.

Emergency services responded immediately, but the intense fire left no survivors. The National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) confirmed the fatalities and said the Junta Investigadora de Accidentes de Aviación Civil (JIAAC) has launched an inquiry into the cause of the crash, in line with national aviation protocols.

Footage shared on social media captured the aircraft briefly climbing before losing control and crashing, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky. Preliminary reports suggest a possible tyre burst during take-off, though officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft had recently operated domestic routes across Venezuela and had also flown to Panama and Cuba. Authorities said the victims’ identities will be released once their families are notified.