Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975568https://zeenews.india.com/world/plane-crashes-moments-after-take-off-in-venezuela-bursts-into-flames-terrifying-video-captures-the-chaos-2975568.html
NewsWorld
PLANE CRASH

Plane Crashes Moments After Take-Off In Venezuela, Bursts Into Flames | Terrifying Video Captures The Chaos

A light aircraft crashed during take-off at Venezuela’s Paramillo Airport, killing both crew members. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 09:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Plane Crashes Moments After Take-Off In Venezuela, Bursts Into Flames | Terrifying Video Captures The ChaosScreen Grab: ( X )

A light aircraft crashed during take-off at Paramillo Airport in Venezuela’s Táchira state, killing both crew members on board, authorities confirmed. The twin-engine Piper PA-31T1 reportedly failed to gain altitude shortly after departure, stalled, and slammed onto the runway before erupting into flames.

Emergency services responded immediately, but the intense fire left no survivors. The National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) confirmed the fatalities and said the Junta Investigadora de Accidentes de Aviación Civil (JIAAC) has launched an inquiry into the cause of the crash, in line with national aviation protocols.

Footage shared on social media captured the aircraft briefly climbing before losing control and crashing, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky. Preliminary reports suggest a possible tyre burst during take-off, though officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft had recently operated domestic routes across Venezuela and had also flown to Panama and Cuba. Authorities said the victims’ identities will be released once their families are notified. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Viral video
17-Year-Old Reveals Body’s Struggle On Mount Everest’s ‘Death Zone’; Watch
ISRO
ISRO To Launch US’ BlueBird-6 Satellite, Weighing 6.5 Tonnes By Year-End
Ashley Tellis
Fall Of Ashley Tellis: How Indian-Origin Strategist Turned Against India’s...
Pakistan
Days Before 1999 Coup Anniversary, Pak Army Shows US It’s Still The Ringleader
Viral viral
Delivering Like A Pro: Man’s Perfect Newspaper Delivery On Bike Wows Netizens
Amit Shah
Amit Shah Inaugurates Newly Constructed MLA Residential Complex In Gandhinagar
Bihar elections 2025
Who Is Mukesh Sahani? From Shah Rukh Khan Sets To Mahagathbandhan Deputy CM
ICSI CS December 2025
ICSI CS December 2025: Registration Window Reopens Today At icsi.edu
Chinese girl sings Bollywood song
Watch: Chinese Girl’s Street Performance On ‘Aankhen Khuli Hain Ya Ho Band’
Bihar Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan's Masterstroke? Why Tejashwi As CM, Mukesh As Dy May Hurt NDA