Plato’s Atlantis? Sunken 15th-Century City Found In World’s 8th Deepest Lake

New Delhi: Centuries ago, tremors shook the earth so violently that an entire city disappeared beneath water. Ancient Greek philosopher Plato called this city Atlantis and described it as a beautiful and highly civilised city on an island, which was unmatched in its grandeur and sophistication.

Scientists have have investigated Atlantis for generations. Russian archaeologists now claim they have found a sunken city in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul Lake. The city appears rich, organized and advanced for its time. News of this discovery has brought Atlantis back into global conversations.

Submerged After A 15th-Century Quake

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Researchers from the Russian Academy of Sciences stated that the city sank into Issyk-Kul Lake after a devastating earthquake in the 15th century. Issyk-Kul ranks as the eighth-deepest lake in the world. Its surveys continue, and excavations along its shores are underway.

Under the lake, the city reveals signs of immense prosperity. Archaeologists found evidence of large commercial areas. Buildings were constructed from sturdy brick, stone and wooden beams. Mills for grinding grain and flour also survived underwater, hinting at the city’s economic life.

Mysterious City With A Massive Cemetery

According to the Russian team, the city was extensive. A public building, possibly a mosque, bathhouse, madrasa or school was discovered. A large cemetery existed within the site, with graves following traditional Islamic practices. Bodies were buried with heads facing north and faces toward the Qibla (the direction Muslims face during prayer).

Residents Fled Before The Flood

The archaeologists explained that while the city was engulfed by water, most residents evacuated before the disaster struck. Later, nomadic groups returned and settled along the lake’s edges, forming smaller villages.

Plato’s Atlantis remains controversial. Some dismiss it as myth, while others argue it could have existed. The Issyk-Kul discovery shows that a prosperous city once stood here, though it now lies beneath water, lost to time.