Playing all sides, losing all grounds: Pakistan’s Iran mediation misfires

Pakistan's high-stakes gamble to mediate between the US and Iran in the escalating West Asia conflict has collapsed in a humiliating manner, leaving Islamabad financially crippled and diplomatically isolated.

What began as a bid for global relevance- delivering a US 15-point ceasefire proposal on March 25, demanding nuclear curbs and Strait of Hormuz reopening has left Islamabad more vulnerable.

Pakistan’s balancing act by playing all sides was more of a compulsion than an option, with its defence pact with Saudi Arabia, energy dependence on Iran , US relations, and now the move has backfired drastically, with domestic economic woes and Gulf dependencies, hinting at a total fallout.

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Recently, the UAE demanded repayment of a $3.5 billion loan, which is approximately Rs 2.9 lakh crore, loan this month, leaving Islamabad more vulnerable.

Saudi Arabia, which might pull the defence pact string, compelling Pakistan to join the war, would worsen its situation further.

In a move to establish itself as a ‘peace-stabiliser’, Islamabad risked its ties with the Arabs, the US and Iran.

Geopolitical analysts like Daniel Bordman and Raja Muneeb in x posts voiced similar concerns. Daniel Broadman wrote, “The biggest takeaway from all the news today is that it seems like Pakistan has massively overplayed their hand.”

While geopolitical analyst Raja Muneeb said, “Pakistan massively overplayed its hand and now is paying its real cost. This is what happens when one believes that buying swanky headlines globally will automatically fetch them leverage as well. It ended up buying them major embarrassment instead.”

Although with recent media reports about Pakistan-mediated talks hitting a dead end with Iran ‘unwilling’ to meet US officials in Islamabad, which were later refuted by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said, “We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts.”

Beyond the finger-pointing and rhetoric, substantive progress between the US and Iran remains stalled, leaving peace efforts in disarray. The other mediators, Turkey and Egypt, are now hunting for new venues; Qatar and Istanbul top the list, per the Wall Street Journal report.

This axis underscores Tehran's eroding faith in Islamabad, even with their shared 1,000 km border.

Pakistan's vocal Trump support, paired with its NATO-like defence pact with Saudi Arabia, deep in the fray, leaves it cornered.

The deal deems an attack on one as a war on both. Economy in ruins, Islamabad fears a quagmire, fueling its ceasefire-defying strikes on Afghanistan.

With oil prices skyrocketing past $100 per barrel because of threats in the Strait of Hormuz. This makes energy imports more expensive for Islamabad, which causes inflation and currency collapse.

Even with the IMF’s $7 billion, the Gulf remittances are at risk, regional exports are tanking, and the UAE's sudden $3.5 billion loan recall cuts reserves that were propped up by $12 billion in allied deposits, as per various media reports.

This freezes 3% growth while 29% poverty and salary-slashing austerity turn stabilisation into stagnation.

Pakistan’s demography also plays a very important role, with Islamabad’s 900+ km border with Iran, and vulnerable Balochistan compels it to balance its acts with Iran, the reason being it is trying hard to make a deal sooner the better.

Meanwhile, the conflict continues to rage, devastation mounting as the focus shifts from regime change to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

