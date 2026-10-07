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  • /‘Please don’t sleep, we need you’: Israeli dentist recounts 45 minutes spent saving flydubai Indian Captain Smit Machchhar

‘Please don’t sleep, we need you’: Israeli dentist recounts 45 minutes spent saving flydubai Indian Captain Smit Machchhar

The dentist used T-shirts, ice packs and constant pressure to control the captain’s bleeding during the flight. Machchhar later received hospital treatment first at Saudi Arabia and then in the UAE, where is making steady progress.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
‘Please don’t sleep, we need you’: Israeli dentist recounts 45 minutes spent saving flydubai Indian Captain Smit Machchhar
Image Credit: flydubai Indian Captain Smit Machchhar undergoing treatment at a UAE hospital. (Photo: ANI)

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‘Please don’t sleep, we need you’: Israeli dentist recounts 45 minutes spent saving flydubai Indian Captain Smit Machchhar
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