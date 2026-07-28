/‘Please stop, let’s meet’: Trump reveals Iran’s message that paused US strikes

US-Iran Conflict: US President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington paused its latest military strikes against Iran after Tehran requested a meeting and asked for a halt to the attacks. He said diplomatic efforts are now underway, but warned that the United States could resume military operations if the talks fail to produce an agreement.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while travelling to Waterford Township on Monday (July 27), he said Iran had approached the United States through diplomatic channels as well as directly, seeking talks after nearly two weeks of American strikes.
“They asked us very nicely, ‘Please stop, let’s meet,’” Trump said and added, “And that’s where we are right now; see what happens. If we don’t make a deal, we go back to the same thing.”
He said the ongoing talks could lead to a new understanding between Washington and Tehran. He claimed Iran’s decision to seek negotiations came after sustained US military action.
“We are talking with Iran right now. We are having good talks,” he said.
He added, “They would not have requested the meeting if we were doing poorly. The only reason they want to meet is because we have been hitting them very hard.”
While Trump said diplomacy is presently being pursued, he made it clear that military action could resume if negotiations fail.
“We are in very deep talks with Iran. If they don’t work out, we will go back to very strong military action,” he told Axios.
When asked how much time he was willing to give diplomacy, he replied, “Not much time. Either it goes fast or not at all.”
According to the publication, the negotiations are aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and reviving talks on a nuclear agreement with Iran. The talks involve Iran and Oman, with Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, along with Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, also taking part.
Trump said he decided to pause planned strikes after several countries involved in mediation efforts and regional governments urged him to allow negotiations another opportunity.
“All of the people that deal with Iran asked me, ‘Don’t fire,’” he said, adding that he believed Iran was interested in reaching a deal.
Explaining his decision to delay further strikes, he said, “Nothing gained, nothing lost.”
The decision to halt planned strikes came after US officials reviewed the risks of continuing military strikes.
Reports said Vice President JD Vance and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine raised concerns about possible escalation, including the impact on US weapons supplies and broader military planning.
Axios reported that the US Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper recommended stopping the bombing campaign around the Strait of Hormuz, saying the operation had reached the limit of its effectiveness.
The report said Cooper’s recommendation, along with views from other military and civilian advisers, influenced Trump’s decision to suspend planned attacks.
Trump had directed the US military to pause planned strikes against Iranian targets along the country’s southern coastline and areas around the Strait of Hormuz, according to Axios. The decision followed a meeting with senior advisers and military officials who presented an updated operational plan.
The Strait of Hormuz, a major route for international energy shipments, has been one of the main issues in the talks. According to reports, one proposal under consideration would allow Iran, Oman and other regional countries to collect “reasonable service fees” for maritime security and related activities.
Another proposal reportedly involves placing those funds into a joint mechanism with participation from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).
Regional sources told Axios that talks between Oman and Iran had made progress, though no final agreement had been reached.
Trump also addressed concerns about US missile interceptor supplies, saying Washington has enough defence resources while continuing efforts to strengthen stockpiles.
On American weapons capacity, he said that the United States has “a lot of ammunition, different types”.
He criticised the previous administration under Joe Biden for sending weapons to Ukraine, saying, “and so we are building that up. But we have a lot. We have a lot of the mid-level stuff too. I mean, more than we could ever use, no matter what”.
“The Patriots, in particular, are being built,” Trump added.
The US president said the next steps would depend on the outcome of the talks with Iran. He repeated that Washington would return to military action if negotiations failed to deliver an agreement.
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