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‘Please stop, let’s meet’: Trump reveals Iran’s message that paused US strikes

“They asked us very nicely, ‘Please stop, let’s meet,’” the US president claimed.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 04:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 04:26 AM IST
‘Please stop, let’s meet’: Trump reveals Iran’s message that paused US strikes
Image Credit: Smoke billows from the Azadi Square area following the pre-emptive strike from Israel and the United States, in Tehran on July 25. (Photo: WANA via Reuters/ANI Video Grab)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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